RECAP: Bernadette Peters Announced This Year's Virtual BROADWAY BARKS on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continued Wednesday night (8pm) with Bernadette Peters and Tom Viola.. This episode was in support of The Actor's Fund.

Bernadette Peters talked about her 2009 concert that will be streamed on July 10th to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "I came to Tom Viola and I said 'Tom I want to do something for my fellow performers who are out of work who need to buy groceries, who need to pay their rent...and I said what if we stream that concert that nobody saw unless you were there that night? So he said 'What a good idea.' So here we are."

Bernadette then talked about this year's Broadway Barks. "On the 16th, we have a virtual Broadway Barks because we can't gather in the alley together so we decided let's do a virtual Broadway Barks and it has been so exciting you can't believe who's joining us, starting with Lin Manuel [Miranda], Bette Midler, Carol Burnette, Hugh Jackman, Malcolm McDowell, Gloria Estefan, Alec Baldwin, Audra [McDonald] and Will [Swenson], Whoopi Goldberg, Alex Newell, Brian Stokes [Mitchell], Rita Moreno, Michael Urie, Michael Cerveris, Randy Rainbow, Josh Groban, I mean these are people in our community are such dog lovers...Sean Hayes. And then all the shelters come on and show their animals. It's going to be a lot of fun, I'm so excited."

Julie Halston shared a special message with Tom. "Tom Viola is a hero. You have changed so many people's lives. You have changed my life. You have given me so much I really don't know how to thank you but I want to say publicly while people are watching how much I love you and that every step of the way in my life and with Ralph and with my charities, you are a real hero to me."

Christiane Noll made a surprise appearance and sang "Times Like This."

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

