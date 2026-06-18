RAGTIME to Host Voter Registration Drive Every Wednesday in July

The Broadway revival of Ragtime, which recently won four 2026 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, will host a voter registration drive every Wednesday in July (7/1, 7/8, 7/15, 7/22, 7/29) from 5:30-7:30pm in the Lincoln Center Theater Lobby.

At the launch-day activation on July 1, members of the Ragtime company will be present to help welcome and engage the public – greeting attendees and encouraging participation in on-site voter registration efforts – creating an accessible, open, and community-centered space where guests can easily register to vote, update their registration, or learn more about the process. All elements of these activations will be strictly nonpartisan.

Ragtime is the adaptation of E. L. Doctorow’s classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother—a portrait of a country transformed by those who come to it, and by the contributions they make to its culture, conscience, and future. All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Aligned with Ragtime’s themes of justice, civic engagement, and the pursuit of equity in America, and with how resonant the show is in the current cultural climate, this initiative is a way for the public to turn reflection into participation, connecting the emotional impact of this American masterpiece with a tangible civic moment in the heart of New York City.