Quintet Of The Americas to Perform Live Concert at Queens Botanical Garden

Quintet of the Americas, Queens' renowned woodwind quintet, will be live in concert on Sunday, September 26 @ 3:00 PM at Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main Street in Flushing, Queens, NY.

This program will feature music commissioned by the Quintet and will include the New York City Premiere of the late composer James Cohn's Klezmer Fantasy (2019). Mr. Cohn passed away in June of this year. Other works will be Mannahatta Windows (2010) by Robert Deemer, Music for Bayside (2013) by Lembit Beecher, Mañanita (1977) by Jorge Olaya Muñoz, Retrospectives (2015) by Harold Gutiérrez and Echoes From a Distant Land (1983) by José Raul Bernardo.

Performers will be Carlos Aguilar, flute; Matt Sullivan, oboe; David Valbuena, clarinet: Alexander Davis, bassoon and Barbara Oldham, horn.

The September 26 event is free with Botanical Garden admission (Adults $6, Seniors (age 62+) $4, Students $4, Children (ages 4 to 12) $2, Children (age 3 and under - FREE). This event is first-come, first-served with limited seating. Botanical Garden members are free. For more information about the garden and admission, call 718-886-3800 or visit https://queensbotanical.org.

Please note that proof of vaccination will be required for admission to this concert.

All Quintet of the Americas presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

Founded in Bogota, Colombia in 1976, Quintet of the Americas has specialized in bringing music from the Western hemisphere to audiences in the United States since its arrival in New York in 1979. The group has enjoyed an international career that has taken them to concert halls throughout the Americas and Eastern Europe, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, and the Library of Congress. Visit their website at http://www.quintet.org and become their friend at http://www.facebook.com/groups/325982319921/. Quintet photos are available at http://quintet.org/press.html.