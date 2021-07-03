Quentin Tarantino Reveals He Wants to Adapt THE HATEFUL EIGHT and RESERVOIR DOGS For the Stage

Film director Quentin Tarantino recently chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about some of the choices he made in his films that faced controversy, as well as plans for retirement.

Tarantino had said that he plans to possibly retire after his 10th film, which has yet to be announced. However, he revealed that he may want to dabble in some other things, namely play adaptations of some of his films.

"I hope to do two more books and a play and then we'll see what we are," he said. "I want to do Hateful Eight onstage and I want to do Reservoir Dogs onstage."

He also revealed that he could see himself writing a novelization of Reservoir Dogs.

In January of 1992, first-time writer-director Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs (1992) appeared at the Sundance Film Festival. The film garnered critical acclaim and the director became a legend immediately. Two years later, he followed up with Pulp Fiction (1994) which premiered at the Cannes film festival, winning the coveted Palme D'Or Award. At the 1995 Academy Awards, it was nominated for the best picture, best director and best original screenplay. Tarantino and writing partner Roger Avary came away with the award only for best original screenplay.

In 1995, Tarantino directed one fourth of the anthology Four Rooms (1995) with friends and fellow auteurs Alexandre Rockwell, Robert Rodriguez and Allison Anders. The film opened December 25 in the United States to very weak reviews. Tarantino's next film was From Dusk Till Dawn (1996), a vampire/crime story which he wrote and co-starred with George Clooney.



Since then, Tarantino has helmed several critically and financially successful films, including Jackie Brown (1997), Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003), Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004), Inglourious Basterds (2009), Django Unchained (2012), The Hateful Eight (2015), and Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (2019).