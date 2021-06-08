Queer|Art Announces Slate of 2022 Mentors

Queer|Art, NYC's home for the creative and professional development of LGBTQ+ artists, is pleased to announce the new Mentors for the 2022 Queer|Art|Mentorship (QAM) program cycle.

The Mentorship program is the cornerstone of Queer|Art's work, providing a platform of support for LGBTQ+ artists focused on creative issues and long-term sustainability of artistic practice.

Now in its 11th year, the organization's celebrated year-long creative and professional development program expands nationally for the first time, supporting both remote and in-person participation between early-career and established LGBTQ+ artists from across the country. In doing so, Queer|Art|Mentorship bridges professional and social thresholds that often isolate artists by generation, discipline, and region.

This year Queer|Art proudly welcomes six new Mentors to the Queer|Art|Mentorship program, including: multidisciplinary artist Jeffrey Gibson; performance artist, dancer, and activist Julie Tolentino; writer Torrey Peters (Detransition, Baby); writer, poet, and activist Alexis De Veaux (Yabo); multidisciplinary artist and performer Constantina Zavitsanos; and multi-disciplinary choreographer Will Rawls.

Queer|Art is also proud to have six returning Mentors, with a collective ten years of Queer|Art|Mentorship experience and wisdom shared between them. They include: activist and filmmaker Tourmaline (Happy Birthday Marsha!); experimental filmmaker Angelo Madsen Minax (Kairos Dirt & the Errant Vacuum); writer and poet Saeed Jones (How We Fight for Our Lives); comedian and musician Morgan Bassichis; photographer and activist Lola Flash; and filmmaker Silas Howard (By Hook or By Crook).

Applications open June 8th: www.queer-art.org/mentorship.