Queens of SIX, Lesli Margherita, Maulik Pancholy & More Announced as Special Guests for BROADWAY BARES: XXX

Wrap up New York City Pride week with royalty from Broadway and 150 of the city's sultriest dancers at the 30th anniversary celebration of Broadway Bares, set for Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Broadway Bares: xx, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will pull inspiration from the first three decades of Bares' iconic themes, which have seen delectable, diverse dancers take road trips across the US and around the world, play doctor and diner cook, personify mythic creatures and artful masterpieces, and reimagine fairy tales and superheroes.

The sizzling performances at 9:30 pm and midnight will fill Hammerstein Ballroom (311 West 34th Street, NYC) just hours after New York City's historic Pride March finishes its trek through the city's streets. Tickets to Broadway Bares, which start at $75, are available at broadwaycares.org.

The Broadway Bares celebration also will feature special guest appearances by the queens of Broadway's Tony Award Best Musical nominee Six, Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander), Lesli Margherita (Matilda the Musical, The Many Saints of Newark), Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo, Head Over Heels) and Maulik Pancholy (TV's 30 Rock, To My Girls). More special guests will be announced soon.

Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) start at $75 for unreserved balcony seats. VIP tickets include unlimited specialty cocktails and exclusive seating. The "Stripper Spectacular" package contains a premium reserved table seat at either show and an invitation to a private cocktail party with Jerry Mitchell, Broadway Bares' Tony Award-winning creator and executive producer. The ''Barest Insider Experience'' sponsorship package includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight performance, a pre-show cocktail party and access to the final "undressed" rehearsal the evening of the show. Tickets details are at broadwaycares.org.

Broadway Bares: xx is directed by Laya Barak, who captained the last live edition, Broadway Bares: Take Off, in 2019. This 30th anniversary production marks Barak's third time directing Broadway Bares. Jonathan Lee serves as associate director. Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, a longtime Bares director and performer, continue as executive producers.

The dynamic production will be choreographed by Barak, Kenkel, Lee, Al Blackstone, Jessica Castro, Chloe Davis, Armando Farfan, Richard J. Hinds, Stephanie Klemons, Sekou McMiller, Michael Lee Scott, Gabby Sorrentino, Kellen Stancil and Andrew Turteltaub.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. While working as a dancer on Broadway, Mitchell and six of his friends shook and shimmied atop a New York City bar and raised $8,000 for the first iteration of Broadway Bares.

The last two editions of Broadway Bares were COVID-safe virtual presentations in 2020 and 2021. Since 1988, Broadway Bares has raised more than $21 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.