Queens Theatre Presents THE STONEWALL LEGACY PROJECT

This June and July, Queens Theatre will present The Stonewall Legacy Project, five free, virtual events on Thursday nights in June and July led by celebrated LGBTQIA+ artists. Through sharing essential art, diverse experiences, and creating a necessary space for community and conversation, The Stonewall Legacy Project will honor the spirit of the Stonewall uprising and its half-century legacy by exploring where we've been, where we are now, and where we're going.

QT will present the virtual series every Thursday at 7:00pm (ET), from June 17th through July 15th. All events are free and open to the public, but RSVP/tickets are required. Visit https://queenstheatre.org/the-stonewall-legacy-project/ to learn more. Individual RSVPs are required for each event to receive tickets.

The series features: a film screening of The Duchess of Grant Park on June 17th; a drag performance, The Stonewall Legacy Digital Drag Project, on June 24th; a live solo show, Invisibility: A Journey of Pasta, Prayer, Protest, & Peru, on July 1st; a live solo show, Second Helping, on July 8th; and, a presentation of four Queer, Latinx short films on July 15th. Several will be followed by live talkbacks on Zoom, as noted below.

"Queer Art and Queer spaces have been threatened and diminished during the time of COVID," said QT's Director of Community Engagement Dominic D'Andrea (he/him/his). "In reflecting on what it would look like to serve the LGBTQIA+ community, honor the legacy of 50+ Stonewall, 30+ years of Queens, and responding to the needs of our community coming out of COVID, holding space for Queer art and uplifting the artists is essential right now."

"Queer space has always been important, but more so now coming out of isolation and out of the past four years. We need these safe spaces for healing, for growing, for reconnecting, and for creating; amongst those with who we share similar queer experiences," said Ava Davis (she/her/hers), a Black Trans artist/activist, and creator of the Duchess of Grant Park. "At the start of the pandemic, I consoled myself with the fact that there would be an explosion of creativity once we started to return, and we are beginning to see that, and it is beautiful!"