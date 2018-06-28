Queens Take Center Stage: The Greatest Rusical Moments of RuPaul's Drag Race

Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race, the most-watched season in franchise herstory, comes to a sickening conclusion tonight on VH1. As fans wait to find out if Aquaria, Asia, Eureka or Kameron will win the crown, we're taking a look back at just a few of the show's most Broadway-inspired moments.

On Season 5, Jinkx Monsoon impersonates Little Edie Beale- a role brought to the stage by Christine Ebersole in Grey Gardens:

Pandora Boxx takes stab at Broadway legend Carol Channing in Season 2:

Broadway queen Alexis Michelle brings Liza Minnelli to life in Season 9:

The queens of Season 10 perform their own Cher musical in Cher: The Unauthorized Rusical:

Chi Chi DeVayne brings the house down in a Dreamgirls-inspired 'Lip Sync for Your Life' in Season 8. Here, she performs the same song on the road:

Plenty of RuGirls have continued the Broadway tradition in their lives after Drag Race. Below, Alexis Michelle performs from Company at her recent show at Feinstein's/54 Below:

Season 5 queens Jinkx and Alaska reunite a dueling Lizas: Season 7/All-Stars 2's Katya performs a Kander and Ebb classic:

Season 9 winner Sasha Velour takes on Fosse: Jinkx serenades the audience with Sondheim: Season 7/All Stars 3's Trixie Mattell tributes Little Shop of Horrors: Season 8 queens Thorgy Thor and Bob the Drag Queen take on Chicago: Ginger Minj makes Hairspray even more drag-tastic. Alaska and Jinx sing Mame at Broadway Sessions:

Season 9's Peppermint sings a Broadway medley:

Ginger Minj, with the help of the queens from All-Stars 2, tributes the great Harvey Fierstein with a tune from La Cage Aux Folles:

