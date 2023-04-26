Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Queens Rising Has Launched Its June 2023 Initiative

Following a successful launch last summer, Queens Rising has grown to include over 75 programming partners.

Apr. 26, 2023  

On April 25, Queens Rising invited the cultural community and friends to attend a special morning to officially launch the Queens Rising June 2023 Initiative, and to meet other Queens-based artists, colleagues, and friends at the Queens Museum of Art in Flushing Meadows, Corona Park.

Additionally, the Queens Museum of Art showed their new exhibition on-view, Aliza Nisenbaum - Queens, Lindo y Querido, celebrating vibrant and vital artist Aliza Nisenbaum. For more information, please visit https://queensrising.nyc/.

Queens Rising officially announced lead sponsor Northwell Health and major sponsor Resorts World New York, both of whom were supporters of the inaugural Queens Rising last June. Following a successful launch last summer, Queens Rising has grown to include over 75 programming partners.

The morning's speakers included:

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.

Jeff Rosenstock, AVP for Governmental Relations and External Affairs - Queens College

Lorraine Chambers Lewis, Executive Director - Long Island Jewish Forest Hills - Northwell Health

Phil Ballman, Director of Cultural Affairs & Tourism - Office of the Queens Borough President

Michelle Stoddart, Vice President Community Development - Resorts World Casino New York City

Three representatives from the Queens Rising Advisory Board:

Karesia Batan, Founding Executive Director - Queensboro Dance Festival

Leonard Jacobs, Executive Director - Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning

Courtney Ffrench, Artistic Director - Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning.

A month-long, multi-disciplinary arts celebration created to highlight the borough's culture and creative diversity, Queens Rising partners with the many arts organizations, multi-purpose venues and galleries in Queens to promote and highlight dozens of performances, exhibitions and cultural events that showcase the borough's artistic and cultural communities.

"There's no place like Queens when it comes to arts and culture. I'm so glad Queens Rising has returned for the second year in a row, so that we can all welcome visitors to our borough by showing them just how rich and varied our cultural experiences are," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "We hope you come and enjoy the many fun activities we have in store for you - bring your friends and family - and have a vibrant summer in The World's Borough!"

-Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.

"We at Northwell Health are honored to once again reprise our role as the lead sponsor of Queens Rising, which celebrates the culture and diversity of our arts community in the borough," said Lorraine Chambers Lewis, PA-C, executive director of Long Island Jewish Forest Hills. "As executive director of LIJ Forest Hills, I'm proud to say that we are one of Northwell's most diverse hospitals. A majority of our staff, and that includes doctors and nurses, live right here in Queens, so this monthlong celebration highlights the rich tapestry of who we are."

"Queens has a long and rich cultural history and we can think of no better way to help support the creatives who call this borough home than by once again working with Queens Rising to shine a light on the amazing work these artists are doing," said Michelle Stoddart, Vice President of Community Development, Resorts World New York City. "This celebration helps to establish our borough as a major destination for arts and culture and much like the work we do with our Red Wall Art Gallery, it creates an opportunity to expose the wonderful people who make Queens what it is to a larger audience."

"It is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the Queens cultural community that we are poised to launch the second annual Queens Rising initiative. Our cultural partners have banded together to amplify not only the work of their own organizations, but to collectively ensure that folks in our borough and in the greater metro area know the rich cultural landscape of Queens and all it has to offer."

-Jeff Rosenstock, AVP for Governmental Relations and External Affairs, Queens College

This initiative arose from an Arts Advisory Board meeting of the Kupferberg Center for the Arts, where leading individuals representing various Queens-based arts and culture organizations gathered to form a Planning Committee. The larger Queens artistic and cultural community were invited to join various Working Groups to help with Queens Rising's programming, operations, marketing, and fundraising.

Queens Rising has mobilized the borough's artistic community to collaborate and create an opportunity to highlight and promote all the incredible people who contribute to the vibrant culture and essence of Queens neighborhoods.

Participating organizations will present work that highlights the immense variety of traditions and cultural expressions that make Queens one of the most diverse regions in the world, a borough whose resiliency and strength will overcome any present-or future-challenges. While Queens Rising's core programming will take place within Queens, the celebration will be extended throughout New York City, with arts and cultural institutions in other boroughs showcasing Queens-based artists and organizations.

Current collaborators include:

A Better Jamaica | Allure Art Studio | Aimi Cultural Center | APAC | Art House Astoria | Ashreynu | Astoria Park Alliance | Bayside Historical Society | Bayside Village BID | Bowne House Historical Society | Center for the Women of New York | The Chocolate Factory | The Church-in-the-Gardens | Culture Lab LIC | Dance Entropy/Green Space | Dancing Classrooms | Diverse Street Initiative | Espresso 77 | FitzgeraldArt | Flushing BID | Flushing Town Hall | Forest Hills Choir| Forest Hills Stadium | Friends of the Crocheron & John Golden Park | Glow Community Center | The Godwin-Ternbach Museum | Greater Astoria Historical Society | Indo-American Arts and Cultural Forum | Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning | King Manor Museum | Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York, Inc. | Kupferberg Center for the Arts | LaGuardia Performing Arts Center | Lewis Latimer House Museum | Long Island City Partnership | Louis Armstrong House Museum | Make Music New York | Maspeth Squash | MoMA PS1 | Museum of the Moving Image | Musica Reginae Productions | New York Hall of Science | NYC Department of Transportation | Oratorio Society of Queens, Inc.| QED | The Queens Borough President's Office | Queens Botanical Garden | Queens Chamber of Commerce | Queens Council on the Arts | Queens Economic Development Corporation | Queens Historical Society | Queens Museum | Queens Night Market | Queens Public Library | Queens Theatre | Queens Together | Queens Tourism Council | Queens Underground International Black and Brown Film Festival and The Artist Market NYC Live | Queens World Film Festival | Queensboro Dance Festival | Rincon Criollo | Riders Alliance | RISE Rockaway | School of Rock Queens | Socrates Sculpture Park | South East Queens Artist Alliance | South Queens Women's March | Thalia Spanish Theatre, Inc. | The Garage Art Center, Inc. | Theatre Beyond Broadway | Urban Vegan Roots | Voelker Orth Museum | VP Music Group | Wild Heart Performing Arts Studio | Woodside on the Move | Women In Comics Collective International | Yeh Art Gallery, St. John's University





Related Stories
Photos/Video: Watch Highlights from BC/EFAs Easter Bonnet Competition Photo
Photos/Video: Watch Highlights from BC/EFA's Easter Bonnet Competition
The theater community rallied together once again with spirited skits, dynamic dance and brilliant bonnets as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ Easter Bonnet Competition returned April 24 and 25, 2023. The performances celebrated in-theater Red Bucket appeals that raised $3,601,355 for meals and medication, health care and hope for those who need them most.
United Palace to Celebrate the Tony Awards With Special Programming Photo
United Palace to Celebrate the Tony Awards With Special Programming
The Tony Awards and United Palace will present a series of community events in celebration of The 76th Annual Tony Awards which will broadcast live from the historic United Palace for the first time on Sunday, June 11, 2023.  
Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID Character Posters; IMAX Tickets On Sale Photo
Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID Character Posters; IMAX Tickets On Sale
To celebrate one month until the release of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” the live-action reimagining of the studio’s animated musical classic, character posters have been released. The photos offer a new look at Flouder, Sebastian, and more! Advance IMAX tickets for the film are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.
Photos: See New Images of JoJo & Derek Klena in MOULIN ROUGE! Photo
Photos: See New Images of JoJo & Derek Klena in MOULIN ROUGE!
See new photos of Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque as Satine, Derek Klena as Christian and more in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You


Florence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 SeasonFlorence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Season
April 26, 2023

American Repertory Theatre has announced titles for its 2023/24 Season, including the highly-anticipated new musical adaptation Gatsby featuring an original score from award-winning recording artist, Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine. 
FROZEN Regional Premiere is Coming To Tuacahn In 2024FROZEN Regional Premiere is Coming To Tuacahn In 2024
April 26, 2023

Next year, everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf, won’t have to just imagine how much cooler he’ll be in summer — he can feel it first-hand when Disney’s Frozen comes to the Tuacahn stage in 2024. Learn how to purchase tickets!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK; SOME LIKE IT HOT; & More Lead Nominations for Outer Critics Circle AwardsNEW YORK, NEW YORK; SOME LIKE IT HOT; & More Lead Nominations for Outer Critics Circle Awards
April 26, 2023

The Outer Critics Circle has announced the nominees for the 72nd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2022-2023 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. Leading the pack with the most honors of the season is the Broadway musical New York, New York, with twelve nominations. Check out the full list of nominations here!
& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
April 26, 2023

& Juliet is hitting the road next year! The show will launch a multi-year tour in the  Fall of 2024, which will make stops across North America, including engagements in Charlotte, NC, Los  Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA & Washington, DC in its first year.
New Chaka Khan Musical I'M EVERY WOMAN Will Premiere in the West End Next YearNew Chaka Khan Musical I'M EVERY WOMAN Will Premiere in the West End Next Year
April 26, 2023

The life and songs of 10-time GRAMMY Award-winner Chaka Khan are being developed into a major new West End show - 'I'm Every Woman - The Chaka Khan Musical'. Learn more about the show here!
share