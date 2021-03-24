Queens Public Library announces April LITERARY THURSDAYS. All programs are held at 4 PM on WebEx.

Get full details below:

Literary Thursdays - April 2021

April 1

Author Talk with Mark A. Torres about "Long Island Migrant Labor Camps: Dust for Blood"

During World War II through its heyday in the 1960s, but declining near the end of the century, thousands of migrant workers were lured to Long Island with promises of good wages and decent housing. Instead, they found substandard migrant camps and a cycle of debt and despair. Author and labor attorney Mark Torres will discuss his book "Long Island Migrant Labor Camps: Dust for Blood," the plight of these migrant farm workers and the people who fought to improve their lot. To attend, go here.

April 8

Author Talk with Ruth Klein about "Surviving the Survivors: A Memoir"

Ruth Klein is a second-generation child of the Holocaust. Her parents were wealthy Polish Jews before Hitler invaded their homeland in 1939 and they suddenly became prisoners and refugees. After they were liberated, her parents were in displaced persons camps waiting to immigrate to the United States. Shell-shocked, starving, and impoverished, they were among the survivors. Join us for Holocaust Remembrance Day and Ruth Klein's story of lasting trauma in "Surviving the Survivors." To attend, go here.

April 15

Author Talk with Claudio Lomnitz about "Nuestra América: My Family in the Vertigo of Translation"

Anthropologist and founding director of Columbia University's Center for Mexican Studies, Claudio Lomnitz, takes readers on voyages across Romania, Peru, Colombia, Israel, California, Mexico, Chile, and beyond to uncover his family's past in "Nuestra América: My Family in the Vertigo of Translation." With stories of Jews like them, who fled Europe to South America, Lomnitz reflects on world events and the search for security and community and the human capacity to persevere. To attend, go here.

April 22

Author Talk with Charles Yu about "Interior Chinatown"

Charles Yu, author of "Interior Chinatown," winner of the National Book Award for Fiction and longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, will discuss his book. Protagonist Willis Wu is an extra in a TV show and dreams of being more. Join us as we explore the themes of pop culture, assimilation, and immigration. To attend, go here.

April 29

Celebrate National Poetry Month with Five Queens Poets

Poets write to tell stories, speak out, and sustain courage. Join us for a special afternoon of readings of original work by Academy of American Poets Fellow, Maria Lisella, and Paolo Javier, author of the forthcoming "O.B.B." and respectively the sixth and fifth Queens Poets Laureate. Also reading are poets Pichchenda Bao, winner of the 2021 Bethany Arts Community Poetry Residency; Safia Jama, author of "Notes on Resilience"; and Kevin Anglade, author of the forthcoming "A Flower That Rose." To attend, go here.