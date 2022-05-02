Queens Public Library And CreArtBox Premiere A Podcast/Concert Series At Hunters Point

In partnership with the Queens Public Library, CreArtBox presents a live podcast music series that utilizes classical music to trigger a conversation about art, culture, society, and more.

Designed as a hybrid talk show/chamber music concert and published in podcast format (with a live audience), this program delves into the intriguing minds of musicians, serving as a gateway for new audiences to enter the wild and profound world of classical music.

Each episode centers around a different theme (a period of time, a specific composer, a particular piece, etc). Guest artists participate in a lively discussion moderated by a host, and with a grand piano on stage, musical examples and full pieces are performed.

The first episode will be presented at QUEENS PUBLIC LIBRARY AT HUNTERS POINT 47-40 Center Blvd, Queens on Thursday, May 5th at, 6:00 p.m. It will be hosted by Nick Rousseau and will feature cellist Yi Qun Xu, violist Matthew Cohen, flutist Guillermo Laporta, and pianist Josefina Urraca.

Tickets are free. RSVP online at CreArtBox's website https://creartbox.nyc/

CreArtBox has solidified its presence as one of the preeminent classical music organizations in New York City.

This organization was founded in New York City in 2013 by pianist Josefina Urraca and flutist Guillermo Laporta, who continue to serve as the organization's artistic directors. The project was originally conceived in 2006 in Europe as "Cre.Art Project" by Guillermo Laporta and clarinetist and performance creator Tagore Gonzalez.

With its headquarters in New York City and Asturias, Spain, CreArtBox develops an array of distinctive platforms to pursue its mission, including a music festival in Queens, New York, a printed magazine, a classical music streaming platform, a live music podcast, international touring performances, a residency/commissioning program for composers, and a festival to develop the arts in rural Spain.

The type of performance that most defines the identity of CreArtBox can be referred to as a "visual concert". Visual art and theatrical design techniques are utilized to enhance the audience's listening experience of classical and contemporary music while respecting the original musical composition. These multimedia performances are often presented in medium-size venues that allow the audience to be fully immersed in the atmosphere of the production created by lights and projections.

Original full theatrical touring shows are also produced (mostly labeled as interdisciplinary), including the opera-ballet "Two Roads" (2020), "Visuality" (2012/14), the opera Noctum (2011), the musical "London the Show" (2009), and "CreArt Project I" (2006)

CreArtBox works with visual artists, designers, dancers, and other creative minds to craft multi-layered performances centered around classical music, operating with a roster of world-class classical musicians, including members of orchestras such as the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the New York Philharmonic, the BBC Orchestra, and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Grants and awards from public and private institutions sustain CreArtBox's nonprofit mission alongside a group of generous individual supporters, maintaining steady yearly growth. Major supporters include the New York State Council on the Arts, the Amphion Foundation, the Alice M. Ditson Fund, Spain Arts and Culture, the Asturias government, and Queens Council for the Arts.