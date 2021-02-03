Queen Nefertiti Zulu and Ariel Estrada Lead A Diverse Cast in THE WHEEL OF LIFE By Edgar Chisholm
Streaming Tuesday, February 16, at 7:30pm on Zoom.
29PWC NEW WORK SERIES presents THE WHEEL OF LIFE, written and directed by Edgar Chisholm, on Tuesday, February 16, at 7:30pm on Zoom, with Ariel Estrada in the role of Guardian.
The Wheel of Life: Across time and space, two soul mates, bound in a karmic journey, pursue the lasting love they so briefly tasted nearly 3200 years ago.
The cast features Ariel Estrada, Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Leviathan Lab, a creative studio for Asian American performing artists. Estrada has been designated as a 2019 Emerging Arts Leader by New York Foundation for the Arts, and a 2018 Rising Leader of Color by Theatre Communications Group. He is the current Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator for Actors' Equity Association Office of Diversity & Inclusion.
The incredibly diverse cast includes Queen Nefertiti Zulu (National Black Theater of Harlem), Rory Clarke (Instinct/CBS w/Alan Cumming), Barbie Seigel (Blue Bloods), Mami Kamura ("Online Lessons" mini-series on YouTube), Arnold Kim (TRAINWRECK), Chris Szeto-Joe (Chilling Tales for a Dark Night), David Lamberton (SAFE/59W59), Ivette Dumeng (Nylon Fusion), and Sean Edward Evans (HELOISE, STUPID FUCKING BIRD) and D. Dumebi Egbufor.
29PWC Resident Playwright Edgar Chisholm is a member of the Dramatist Guild, Lincoln Center Theatre Directors Lab, The Fire This Time Festival Playwrights, August Strindberg Repertory Theatre, Manhattan Oracle Playwrights, a Founding member of Harlem Arts Alliance, a Director and Board Member of Polaris North Theatre Inc, and a resident playwright at August Strindberg Rep. In film, he is the executive producer of the theatrically released 2010 Movie "Deceptive" and has 20+ years at Time Warner's HBO. In 2019, his play THE SAVAGE QUEEN had runs at the National Black Theatre of Harlem and Broadway Bound Festival on Theatre Row.
Please RSVP on a pay-what-you-choose donation basis on EventBrite to receive the link to the Zoom performance. Please visit www.29thStreetPlaywrightsCollective.org or their Facebook page for ticket details.
The 29PWC is dedicated to developing the voices of emerging, mature playwrights, to fostering new work for the stage through public readings and workshop performances, and to supporting gender parity in theatre. 29PWC New Works Series is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.
