Q.E.D. To Hold Political Comedy Events Through Election Day

The 2024 presidential election is fast approaching, and whether you want to get involved or sit back and laugh, QED has got you covered.

For the past decade, QED has been a gathering place for civic-minded New Yorkers to engage with politics and activism–and have a fun time doing it! Events have included charity shows, watch parties, phone banking, postcard writing meetups and more!

If you're a community organizer in need of a space to hold an event or meetup, we want to hear from you! Email QEDAstoria@gmail.com.

The whole collection of various events can be found here: https://qedastoria.com/collections/community-activism

Confirmed events as of August 5th are listed below with dates, times, prices and ticket links included.

POSTCARDING & COMEDY FOR KAMALA

Come write postcards to Democratic swing state voters to send Kamala Harris to the White House! And then, stick around for an incredible lineup of comedians.

Note: Q.E.D. will supply the postcards, but ask that you please bring as many postcard stamps as you're able. There will also be a tip jar to help support QED for providing the venue.

SAT, AUG 17 @ 2PM - 4:30PM - Free with suggested donation to / purchase from QED

https://qedastoria.com/products/postcarding-for-kamala-aug-17

SAT, OCT 12 @ 2PM - 4:30PM - Free with suggested donation to / purchase from QED

https://qedastoria.com/products/postcarding-for-kamala-oct-12

LAUGHS 4 KAMALA - COMEDY SHOW FUNDRAISERS

Sam Schacter will host shows until the election to ensure that Kamala Harris is our next President. A rotating cast of comics (lineups to come!) and even some special guests. Join us! Postcards and stamps will be provided. Ticket profits will be donated to Kamala Harris for President.

SUN, AUG 18 @ 4PM - $30 with ticket profits going to Kamala Harris for President

https://qedastoria.com/products/laughs-4-kamala-sun-aug-18

SUN, SEP 8 @ 7PM - $30 with ticket profits going to Kamala Harris for President

https://qedastoria.com/products/laughs-4-kamala-sep-8

TUE, SEP 24 @ 7PM - $30 with ticket profits going to Kamala Harris for President

https://qedastoria.com/products/laughs-4-kamala-tue-sep-24

“DNC @ QED” WATCH PARTY

See the final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Q.E.D. is bringing you live commentary, comedy, trivia, prizes and more!

The evening will be hosted by comedian Christian Finnegan (Comedy Central, VH1, MSNBC) and political commentator Pete Dominick, known from CNN, SiriusXM and the popular “Stand Up with Pete Dominick” podcast. Christian and Pete will welcome a rotating panel of surprise guests from the worlds of politics and comedy, before the big speech.

THU, AUG 22 @ 7PM - $10 suggested donation

https://qedastoria.com/collections/community-activism/products/dnc-at-qed

DEBATE WATCH PARTY

Will he or won't he? Either way, enjoy a few of New York's funniest comedians on hand to provide live debate commentary a la Mystery Science Theater 3000 with Frank Conniff, the original TV's Frank. Why laugh at him at home when you can come do it amongst friends?

Please note: Regardless of who shows up to debate, a comedy event will go on as planned. If the debate is rescheduled for a different night, tickets will be honored on that date. Otherwise, no refunds of transfers.

TUE, SEP 10 @ 8PM doors - $10 adv thru Sep 6 / $17 thereafter

https://qedastoria.com/products/mst3k-style-debate-watch

ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTY

The big night is finally here! Grab yourself a snack and a drink as the returns roll in. Event includes have prizes, drink specials and a whole lot of moral support. Hosted by TBD!

TUE, NOV 5 @ 9PM - $20

https://qedastoria.com/collections/community-activism/products/election-night-watch-party-at-qed

SWING STATES & DISTRICTS - PHONE BANKING & POSTCARD PARTIES

Looking to get involved, but you're short on time/bandwidth? Spend a couple hours helping get folks to the polls! At these casual get-togethers, we'll be phonebanking and writing personalized notes to prospective voters for various tight races in New York State and around the country. Participate in any way you like! We'll provide the info and materials–you just worry about your vocal chords and/or penmanship.