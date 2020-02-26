QED Releases Schedule for 03/25-04/01

Below are some of the highlighted events coming to QED from March 25-April 1, including: Comedy from Token White Guy, a show with an aggressively diverse line-up of comedians, End of the Line Comedy, Transplants Comedy Show, where comedians who have recently moved to New York share their stories, Hashtag Comedy which features some of NYC's finest comedians! Supermodels of The 1990s: Quiz + Tribute show highlights the careers of some of your favorite supermodels from the '90s. Watch along with That Slapstick Show as they celebrate the legacy of The Three Stooges this week at QED. We are also offering a series of writing classes with Whitney Meers, she'll offer up advice about writing for the internet, as well as how to better write personal essays and satire, you can attend the entire series or just one class!

WED, MAR 26 @ 9PM

Token White Guy

The token white guy show is a standup comedy performance hosted by Shenuque Tissera and Vivek Netrakanti where we focus on performers who are from underrepresented groups. Concerned that there won't be a white man to balance out all that diversity? Have no fear! The show will have one token white guy ready to go. Come by for a fun inclusive experience where multiple different perspectives will be on stage!

THUR, MAR 19 @ 9PM

End of The Line Comedy

The "End of The Line" Comedy Show is the place to be every 4th Friday of the month in Astoria! We've got awesome lineups of some of NYC's best comedians. Featuring: Phil Valentine, Patrick Holbert, Ray Zawadoni, Damon Millard, Sonya Vai, Shari Diaz, and Suzanne Lea Shepherd!

SAT, MAR 28 @ 7:30PM

Transplants Comedy Show

Hosted by Katie Boyle, Shift Podcast, Transplants is a stand-up show, featuring comics who are new New Yorkers, telling stories of where they came from and the journey that led them here!

SAT, MAR 28 @ 9:30PM

Hashtag Comedy!

Tracey Carnazzo, host of Teen Mom Trash Talk and 90 Day Fiancé Trash Talk Podcasts brings you an evening of comedy from comics as seen on MTV, Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, SiriusXM Radio and more. Featuring Ariel Elias, Ralph Anthony, Keenan Steiner, Michael Albanese, Gianmarco Soresi, Julie Bootleg Poptart Mitchell and Ray Gootz!

TUE, MAR 31 @ 8:30PM

SUPERMODELS OF THE 1990s: Quiz + Tribute Show

Comedian Selena Coppock will host her beloved, slightly bizarre show: SUPERMODELS OF THE 1990s: Quiz + Tribute Show. The show is a night dedicated to Naomi, Christy, Elle, Claudia, Niki, and the girls, with storytelling from Sarah Hartshorne, America's Next Top Model Cycle 9. It's a quiz show where you can show off your model knowledge!

SAT, MAR 28 @ 4:30PM

That Slapstick Show: The Three Stooges

That Slapstick Show kicks off its sixth season celebrating the masters of slapstick mayhem, The Three Stooges. Join us with Moe, Larry, Curly, and Shemp up on the big screen-and with a live audience!

CLASSES / EVENTS

SAT, MAR 28 @ 2PM

Intro to Podcasting

Have you ever been dreaming of starting your own podcast, but don't have the slightest idea where to start? Have you opened GarageBand and been terrified by how many digital knobs there were? Luckily, these days it doesn't cost or take much effort to get your show online where anyone can listen AND have it sound professional. Comedian, podcast producer, and writer Chris Gersbeck Dave Hill's Podcasting Incident, will lead this two-hour class to help get you started to produce your own podcast!

SUN, MAR 29 @ 11AM; 12:30pm & 3PM

Get Published!, Writing Satire and Personal Essay Writing

Throughout the day, Whitney Meers, Huffington Post, Reductress, will be teaching Writing Satire, Personal Essay Writing and Get Published Workshops - get tips on the wild world of freelance writing!





