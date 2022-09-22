Puppet Homecoming Regional Festival Comes to Coney Island

Come be a part of the first Puppeteers of America Festival held in NYC since 1939! Join us for performances, panels, workshops, and more! Most current schedule listed at www.puppethomecoming.org



WEEKEND ONE (Oct. 6-9) - is the in-person weekend of the festival. The first day of the festival will incorporate various NYC puppet destinations, while the majority of the festival will be held at Coney Island USA (a 40 yr-old arts non-profit and venue in South Brooklyn just two blocks from the boardwalk and the beach, famous for the Coney Island Circus Sideshow, and annual Mermaid Parade, www.coneyisland.com). The focus will be on puppet history in Coney Island, and puppetry as practiced in NYC and the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic regions. You will need to be physically present in Brooklyn, NY (specifically Coney Island) on October 6-9, in order to participate.

WEEKEND TWO (Oct.13-16) - is the online weekend of the festival, for those who cannot attend in person. The majority of performances/workshops/panels from the first weekend will be broadcast. There will be some additional online-specific programming, as well as a virtual lobby for attendees. You do not need to physically attend Weekend One in order to attend the second weekend.

FEATURED ARTISTS: Bread and Puppet Theater, Boxcutter Collective, Great Small Works, IBEX Puppetry, Jaime Sunwoo, Amy Trompetter, Ayhan Hulagu, Bonnie Duncan, Drama of Works, Lilypad Puppet Theatre, Maria Camia, Nancy Sander, Spica Wobbe, Wonderspark Puppets, and more!

*This is the official Puppeteers of America (www.puppeteers.org) Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional Festival



Puppet Homecoming is produced in collaboration with Coney Island USA (www.coneyisland.com), supported by HBH Fund, and made possible in part by The Puppet Slam Network (www.puppetslam.com).