Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Puppet Homecoming Regional Festival Comes to Coney Island

The event runs Thursday, October 6 - Sunday, October 16.

Sep. 22, 2022  

Come be a part of the first Puppeteers of America Festival held in NYC since 1939! Join us for performances, panels, workshops, and more! Most current schedule listed at www.puppethomecoming.org

WEEKEND ONE (Oct. 6-9) - is the in-person weekend of the festival. The first day of the festival will incorporate various NYC puppet destinations, while the majority of the festival will be held at Coney Island USA (a 40 yr-old arts non-profit and venue in South Brooklyn just two blocks from the boardwalk and the beach, famous for the Coney Island Circus Sideshow, and annual Mermaid Parade, www.coneyisland.com). The focus will be on puppet history in Coney Island, and puppetry as practiced in NYC and the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic regions. You will need to be physically present in Brooklyn, NY (specifically Coney Island) on October 6-9, in order to participate.

WEEKEND TWO (Oct.13-16) - is the online weekend of the festival, for those who cannot attend in person. The majority of performances/workshops/panels from the first weekend will be broadcast. There will be some additional online-specific programming, as well as a virtual lobby for attendees. You do not need to physically attend Weekend One in order to attend the second weekend.

FEATURED ARTISTS: Bread and Puppet Theater, Boxcutter Collective, Great Small Works, IBEX Puppetry, Jaime Sunwoo, Amy Trompetter, Ayhan Hulagu, Bonnie Duncan, Drama of Works, Lilypad Puppet Theatre, Maria Camia, Nancy Sander, Spica Wobbe, Wonderspark Puppets, and more!

*This is the official Puppeteers of America (www.puppeteers.org) Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional Festival

Puppet Homecoming is produced in collaboration with Coney Island USA (www.coneyisland.com), supported by HBH Fund, and made possible in part by The Puppet Slam Network (www.puppetslam.com).

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Greek National Opera's Tribute Concerts Honoring Mikis Theodorakis Continue Throughout 2022–23 SeasonGreek National Opera's Tribute Concerts Honoring Mikis Theodorakis Continue Throughout 2022–23 Season
September 21, 2022

The Greek National Opera (GNO) continues its three-year cycle celebrating and commemorating Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis (1925-2021) throughout the 2022-23 season with concerts presented on its main stage, Stavros Niarchos Hall, and its Alternative Stage at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center beginning in September and October.
Rupert Holmes Penned RBG Play Makes Its World Premiere In St. PetersburgRupert Holmes Penned RBG Play Makes Its World Premiere In St. Petersburg
September 21, 2022

This fall, freeFall continues their American Character Series with All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Other popular freeFall shows that have saluted the unique and enduring legacies of American Masters have included productions featuring the stories of James Beard, Judy Garland, Billie Holiday and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
Servant Stage To Announce 2023 Youth Theatre SeasonServant Stage To Announce 2023 Youth Theatre Season
September 21, 2022

Servant Stage will present First Look Jr on October 9th, celebrating highlights of the 2022 Youth Theatre season and the unveiling of 2023 season of Youth Theatre shows, camps, and programs.
Savannah VOICE Festival Announces 11th Season DatesSavannah VOICE Festival Announces 11th Season Dates
September 21, 2022

As the Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) brings its 10-year anniversary season to a close, the organization is excited to announce its return to the Hostess City for their eleventh annual Festival. The two-week festival will be held Aug. 6-20, 2023, at iconic various venues around Savannah.
New Streaming Platform, Symphony, Allows A Global Audience The Chance To Enjoy The World's Most Celebrated OrchestrasNew Streaming Platform, Symphony, Allows A Global Audience The Chance To Enjoy The World's Most Celebrated Orchestras
September 21, 2022

Symphony (symphony.live/en), the on-demand platform for classical music discovery, will launch on Saturday, September 24 with the first official episode of “Symphony Night Live,” featuring the season opening of the Concertgebouw Orchestra from Amsterdam. Subscribers get a front-row seat and a backstage pass for compelling stories behind the music and exclusive interviews with soloists and conductors.