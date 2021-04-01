Pulitzer Prize Board Postpones Announcement of 2021 Awards

The Pulitzer Prize Board has decided to postpone the 2021 award winners' announcement. Originally scheduled for Monday, April 19, 2021, the Prizes in Journalism, Books, Drama and Music now will be announced on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 1 p.m., via video stream at Pulitzer.org.

"Like nearly everyone in America, we at the Pulitzer Board are eager to get off our screens and gather again in person. We are looking forward to the chance this year for the 18 members of the Board to meet safely and give each entry the intense consideration and spirited debate it deserves," said Board co-chairs Stephen Engelberg, editor-in-chief of ProPublica, and Aminda Marqués González, vice president and executive editor at Simon & Schuster's adult trade publishing imprint.

The annual awards luncheon, traditionally held at Columbia University in May, also will be postponed. Details of a Fall celebratory reception for winners will be announced at a later date.