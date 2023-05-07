Puerto Rican Day Parade Ambassador to Present PRINCËNEY In New York and Cannes

After representing Latinos as the first finalist Puerto Rican filmmaker and actor at the American Pavilion in Cannes and achieving his third Oscar consideration through the screenings of his multi-award-winning short films ONE (2020), 2HOOM (2021) and Princëney (2023) in the "Academy Screening Room" (ASR) of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), AG ORLOZ repeats his adventure in the south of France by exhibiting its new project at "Animation in Cannes" 2023. The animated short film will be screened at the Palais des Festivals, at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival (May 16-27). Six months after the genesis of the project, his new film proposal already has received several international awards; among them, "Best Animated Short Film", "Golden Award Best Animated Short Film, "Silver Award Best LGBTTQ Short Film", "Best LGBTTQ Short Film", "Best Original Short Film", "Best Composition" ("Guaitiao"), among other awards.

Princeney has already been an official selection at international festivals in Italy, Greece, Switzerland, Spain, New York, Croatia, California, France and India, in less than a year. Recently, the also academic and notable actor from the New York Film Academy (Los Angeles) received the first medal from the Senate of Puerto Rico that honors the work of outstanding filmmakers and, just a few days ago, he was announced at a press conference event as one of the Ambassadors from the Puerto Rican Parade, in New York for his achievements as an "award-winning filmmaker, actor, and clinical psychologist."

His new project was recently presented at New York's "Cinema Village" and will return to the city of New York for the "Latino Film Market" to be held in June. With all this achievements, AG ORLOZ is already on its way to obtaining 200 laurels and has obtained more than 60 international awards, being an emerging filmmaker since 2009 and an actor since 2001. Added to this is, he defeat the inclusion of the name of Puerto Rico in the "Academy Screening Room" of the Academy, on three successive occasions that he was considered for the Oscars, had various screenings in theaters in North Hollywood and Santa Monica, California, positioned his short film ONE (about Hurricane Maria) on all inhabited continents and, now, is having presence consecutively in the city of Cannes, for which he has already established a precedent as a young filmmaker of this century. One of his dreams is to work with Luke MacFarlane (Bros 2022) in diversity projects and evolve his multi-awarded short in a feature film.

The presentation of Princëney in Cannes 2023 coincides with a new academic achievement: a master's degree in Political Management and Strategic Governance, at George Washington University. The talent was nominated for the Award of Excellence, Rev. Doc. Martin Luther King, Jr, one of the awards "GWU's most prestigious" for those outstanding students "who exemplify the values embodied in Dr. King's legacy" scholarship, service, servant leadership, peace, nonviolence, social justice, inclusion, integrity, and spiritual growth". His social legacy, through the seventh art, emerges from a humanitarian, inclusive and democratic vision, as expressed by Dr. Ariel Orama López (AG ORLOZ):

"I established as North to defend the values of equity, diversity and social justice inherent to our democracy. Positioning our Island, its legacy of identity and its democratic spirit from its inextricable relationship with the United States and at the same time inspired by its visibility as a nation, with a culture of great wealth and well-defined, abroad, has been a continuous challenge: I accepted this mandate from my heart. All this, particularly in foreign contexts that know very little about our cinema or our cultural legacy (as happened to me in Croatia) or in contexts like the Academy that still find it difficult to see us as a category other than North American cinema, at the Oscars. In my art projects, I will always be inspired by social causes and by the words of Rigoberta Menchú (Nobel Peace Prize Winner, 1992) about democracy equivalent to peace: "Peace cannot exist without justice, justice cannot exist without equity, equity cannot exist without development, development cannot exist without democracy and democracy cannot exist without respect for the identity and dignity of cultures and peoples", the artist pointed out.