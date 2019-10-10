Psychic Medium Deborah Hanlon Returns To Club Helsinki Hudson
Psychic medium Deborah Hanlon, who specializes in connecting people with loved ones who have passed on, will be at Club Helsinki Hudson on Thursday, November 7, at 7pm. Hanlon was named Favorite Psychic Medium in About.com's Reader's Choice Awards in 2012.
Hanlon discovered she has the ability to connect with dead people in August 2001. She has since provided readings for over 3,000 people all over the country.
Hanlon attributes most of her ability to events early on in her life, mainly the illness and death of her 4-year-old brother, Christopher, when she was only 3. Hanlon believes that it was because she was so young and still so open that she knew very early on that her brother did not "die" as everyone else saw it; she knew Christopher was always still around.
It was this event that made her question reality, death, life, religion, and physics from a very young age. At age 12, after reading an article about an unborn baby in Time magazine, information regarding life and the nature of time was suddenly revealed to her. She spoke of the past, present, and future as being "One" - that essentially there was "no time," other than that created in our minds.
For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Complete casting has been announced today for the holiday masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, coming to Broadway this holiday season for eight weeks only,... (read more)
Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen to Star in Site-Specific Reading of FUN HOME
Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company will host a one night only benefit reading of the Tony Award winning musical Fun Home. Tony Award nominees Jenn C... (read more)
Kathleen Marshall To Direct And Choreograph SIDEWAYS: THE MUSICAL
Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Kathleen Marshall will join novelist/librettist Rex Pickett and composer Anthony Leigh Adams in collaboratin... (read more)
Jackie Evancho, Eden Espinosa, Jeanna De Waal and More to Star in GET JACK In Concert
A concert of songs from the new rock musical thriller, GET JACK will be presented Tuesday October 29th, 2019 at 7pm on Stage 2 at Rockwood Music Hall ... (read more)
Courtney Reed Will Return To ALADDIN
Aladdin will welcome back Broadway's original Jasmine, Courtney Reed, for a limited run! Reed will assume the role from Wednesday, October 16th throug... (read more)
BREAKING: Martin Scorsese's Film THE IRISHMAN Will Screen at Broadway's Belasco Theatre
Broadway's Belasco Theatre will soon be home to an all new type of presentation. Netflix has announced Martin Scorsese's The Irishman will have a uniq... (read more)