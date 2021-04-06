President Biden Moves Up Vaccine Eligibility for Adults in All States to April 19

President Joe Biden is working to ensure all Americans eligibility for the COVID vaccine even earlier than initially planned. Biden has just announced that adult Americans in all states will be eligible for the vaccine starting April 19, 2021.

"My Administration is working to get America vaccinated as quickly as possible," he tweeted.

As of today, April 6, all New York residents 16+ are eligible to schedule vaccine appointments.

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is keen on getting the theatre district up and running again. In addition to announcing plans to create vaccine distribution sites for theatre workers, he also kept hopes of Broadway's return alive by revealing that reopening in the fall 2021 is still the goal.

In an interview with The Points Guy, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin confirms that intended timeline. She reveals that some shows are "tentatively holding September dates for reopening or opening," with a several others planning on October and November.

"If some miracle happened - the [COVID-19] incidence rate went down dramatically, the vaccination rate went up dramatically - [Broadway's return] could be sooner," she added. "But as of right now, we're looking at September."

In the coming weeks there are plans for a dedicated vaccination site on Broadway for the theater industry, a mobile unit for off-Broadway, pop-up COVID testing sites by theatres, and plans underway to manage crowds before and after shows.

