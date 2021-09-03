Pre-Broadway Production of KPOP, THE MUSICAL in D.C Cancelled

Signature Theatre and producing partners Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes announced today that the special pre-Broadway engagement of KPOP, The Musical, originally scheduled for December 2021-January 2022 at The Anthem in D.C., has been cancelled by the producing partners due to pandemic-related logistical challenges with bringing the production to D.C. at this time. KPOP, The Musical is still on a firm trajectory to open on Broadway in the coming year.

"All of us at Signature are very disappointed we will not be able to bring this exciting production to D.C. audiences before it heads to New York for its Broadway premiere," said Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. "Signature is still very much looking forward to welcoming back audiences and artists to our home venue in Arlington this November when we reopen the Theatre with our reimagined production of Jonathan Larson's RENT starting November 2, and we look forward to celebrating KPOP's Broadway opening when the time comes."

Signature's Managing Director Maggie Boland added, "We want to thank The Anthem and I.M.P. who have continued to be wonderfully collaborative partners as Signature, along with all of our colleagues in the event industry, continues to face the ongoing challenges of returning to producing live entertainment. We remain committed to carrying the partnership with The Anthem forward and look forward to working together at the right time in the future."

Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes said in a statement, "We couldn't have asked for better partners than Signature Theatre and the Anthem and we're disappointed not to be working together on the next step of KPOP's journey to Broadway. After careful deliberation this felt to all of us like the prudent choice to make at this time. We are still committed to bringing KPOP to audiences on Broadway and beyond, and we look forward to continuing the show's developmental process with its team of wonderful artists."

