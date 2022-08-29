Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
& Juliet
Pre-Broadway & JULIET Earns 8 Dora Mavor Moore Award Nominations

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child earned second spot overall in the General Theatre Division with 8 nominations.

Aug. 29, 2022  

The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts announced 235 nominations for the 42nd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, which recognize excellence in professional theatre, dance and opera in Toronto.

& Juliet earned 8 nominations in the Musical Theatre Division including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to Melanie La Barrie, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to each of Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney, Outstanding Musical Direction to Dominic Fallacaro, Outstanding Direction to Luke Sheppard, Outstanding Achievement in Design to Soutra Gilmour (scenic) and Outstanding Original Choreography for Jennifer Weber.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child earned second spot overall in the General Theatre Division with 8 nominations. Nominations include Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction to John Tiffany, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to each of Gregory Prest and Sarah Afful, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to the team including Christine Jones (scenic), Finn Ross and Ash J. Woodward (video), Outstanding Costume Design to Katrina Lindsay, Outstanding Lighting Design to Neil Austin and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Gareth Fry (sound design) with Imogen Heap (composer & arranger).

The 42nd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards show ceremony and celebration will be held on Monday, September 19th at The Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre in the Elgin Theatre at 7:30 PM EST. VIP presenters at the ceremony will announce the recipients of 45 Dora Mavor Moore Awards, the Silver Ticket Award and the Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award. The Outstanding Touring Production award will be presented as part of the Dora VIP Reception on Monday, September 12th.

See the full list of nominee here!




