Nominations Announced for 42nd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards; Nominees Include CURSED CHILD, & JULIET, & IS GOD IS & More.

At a press conference held at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre, the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) announced 235 nominations for the 42nd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, which recognize excellence in professional theatre, dance and opera in Toronto. Also announced at the press conference were the recipients of the Province of Ontario's Pauline McGibbon Award, the George Luscombe Award for Mentorship and the Leonard McHardy and John Harvey Award for Outstanding Leadership in Administration with the Victor C. Polley Protégé Award.

The 42nd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards show ceremony and celebration will be held on Monday, September 19th at The Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre in the Elgin Theatre at 7:30 PM EST. VIP presenters at the ceremony will announce the recipients of 45 Dora Mavor Moore Awards, the Silver Ticket Award and the Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award. The Outstanding Touring Production award will be presented as part of the Dora VIP Reception on Monday, September 12th.

New this year, The Pat and Tony Adams Freedom Fund for the Arts will provide a $1,000 cash prize for each individually-named Dora Award recipient across all Dora Divisions (excluding Outstanding Production and Outstanding Ensemble recipients).

TAPA recognizes the outstanding digital/hybrid performances that were presented in 2021 and 2022, however, determined at the beginning of the season that online performances would not be eligible for adjudication for the 2022 awards due to barriers of equal access, equality practices and resources.

For the 2021-2022 award season, TAPA extended the timeline window for eligible productions, starting from May 15, 2021, to August 15, 2022, an additional three months compared to the normal adjudication period, to accommodate TAPA members' gradual return to in-person live performances. With 235 total nominations, 100 eligible productions registered. Below are some nomination highlights. An underline on multiple producer lists indicates the TAPA member(s) company.

GENERAL THEATRE DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION:

Is God Is, Obsidian Theatre Company, Necessary Angel Theatre Company, and Canadian Stage Co-Production, leads the General Theatre Division with 10 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction to Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to each of Sabryn Rock and Tyrone Benskin, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to each of Oyin Oladejo and Vanessa Sears, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to duo Ken MacKenzie (scenic) and Laura Warren (projection), Outstanding Costume Design to Ming Wong, Outstanding Lighting Design to Raha Javanfar and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Thomas Ryder Payne.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, David Mirvish, Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender, Harry Potter Theatrical Production, earns second spot overall in the Division with 8 nominations. Nominations include Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction to John Tiffany, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to each of Gregory Prest and Sarah Afful, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to the team including Christine Jones (scenic), Finn Ross and Ash J. Woodward (video), Outstanding Costume Design to Katrina Lindsay, Outstanding Lighting Design to Neil Austin and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Gareth Fry (sound design) with Imogen Heap (composer & arranger).

Wildfire, Factory Theatre, earns 5 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Leanna Brodie and David Paquet, Outstanding Direction to Soheil Parsa, Outstanding Lighting Design to Kaitlin Hickey and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Thomas Ryder Payne.

Three Women of Swatow, Tarragon Theatre, taps 4 nods including Outstanding New Play to Chloé Hung, Outstanding Direction to Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Carolyn Fe and Outstanding Costume Design to Shannon Lea Doyle.

Mixtape, Crow's Theatre, receives 3 nominations for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Zorana Sadiq, Outstanding Lighting Design to Arun Srinivasan and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Thomas Ryder Payne.

The Land Acknowledgement (As You Like It), Crow's Theatre, garners 3 nominations for Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Cliff Cardinal and Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Cliff Cardinal.

Draw Me Close, A National Film Board of Canada and National Theatre of Great Britain Co- Production in association with the National Arts Centre, Presented by Soulpepper Theatre and the National Film Board of Canada, receives 2 nominations including Outstanding New Play to Jordan Tannahill and Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Tom Paris, Andy Berry, Teva Harrison and Olie Kay.

Kamloopa, Soulpepper Theatre and Native Earth Performing Arts earns 2 nominations including Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to Yolanda Bonnell and Outstanding Costume Design to Samantha McCue.

Light, Tarragon Theatre, garners 2 noms including Outstanding New Play to Rosa Laborde and Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to Christine Horne.

Pipeline, Soulpepper Theatre, taps 2 nods including Outstanding Direction to Weyni Mengesha and Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Tony Ofori.

ROOM, Mirvish Productions in co-production with Covent Garden Productions and the Grand Theatre, London, Ontario, garners 2 nominations including Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Alexis Gordon and Outstanding Lighting Design to Bonnie Beecher.

Where the Blood Mixes, Soulpepper Theatre and Native Earth Performing Arts earns 2 nominations for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to each of Craig Lauzon and Sheldon Elter.

Orphans for the Czar, Crow's Theatre, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Production.

Mission Totally Possible, The Second City, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Hannah Spear.

among men, Factory Theatre, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Scenic Design/Projection Design to Joanna Yu.

Distant Early Warning, Pearle Harbour & Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, receives 1 hit for Outstanding Costume Design to Justin Miller.

What You Won't Do For Love, Why Not Theatre presented by Luminato, receives 1 nod for Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Jamie Nesbitt.

INDEPENDENT THEATRE DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

Italian Mime Suicide, Bad New Days, leads the Independent Theatre Division with 8 nominations. The nominations include Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to The Company, Outstanding Direction to the duo Adam Paolozza and Kari Pederson, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Adam Paolozza, Nicholas Eddie, Rob Feetham and Ericka Leobrera, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Evgenia Mikhaylova and Anahita Dehbonehie, Outstanding Costume Design to Allie Marshall and Evgenia Mikhaylova, Outstanding Lighting Design to André du Toit and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Arif Mirabdolbaghi and Cheldon Paterson.

A Tonic for Desperate Times, Theatre Gargantua, comes in a close second with 7 taps including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to The Ensemble, Outstanding Direction to Jacquie P.A. Thomas, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Heather Marie Annis, Sierra Hayes, Alexandra Lainfiesta, Michael Gordon Spence, and Nabil Traboulsi, Outstanding Scenic Design/Projection Design to Michael Gordon Spence and Laird Macdonald, Outstanding Lighting Design to Laird Macdonald and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Thomas Ryder Payne with Original Compositions by The Ensemble.

An IMM-Permanent Resident, Nautanki Bazaar as presented by Why Not Theatre's RISER Toronto 2022, earns 5 nominations for Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to the duo of Neha Poduval and Himanshu Sitlani, Outstanding Direction to Miquelon Rodriguez, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Neha Poduval and Himanshu Sitlani and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Miquelon Rodriguez.

The Home Project, The Howland Company, taps 5 nods in the Division for Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to the team of Akosua Amo-Adem, Qasim Khan and Cheyenne Scott, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Akosua Amo-Adem, Qasim Khan and Cheyenne Scott, Outstanding Lighting Design to Jareth Li and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to David DeLeary.

Three Ordinary Men, Cahoots Theatre, also receives 5 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to Steven Elliot Jackson, Outstanding Direction to Tanisha Taitt, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Jamar Adams-Thompson, Tristan Claxton and Jack Copland and Outstanding Costume Design to Claudia Tam.

The Cold War, VideoCabaret, earns 3 nods for Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to the duo Andrew Dollar and Maxim Luca Bortnowski, Outstanding Costume Design to Melanie McNeill and Astrid Janson and Outstanding Lighting Design to Andrew Dollar.

The House of Bernarda Alba, Modern Times Stage Company and Aluna Theatre, also secures 3 nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each Liz Der and Rhoma Spencer and Outstanding Costume Design to Angela Thomas.

1184, Phoenix Arts and Aga Khan Museum, earns 2 nominations for Outstanding Costume Design to Anahita Dehbonehie and Niloufar Ziaee plus Outstanding Lighting Design to Jenny Jimenez.

Detroit, The Coal Mine Theatre, earns 2 nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each of Craig Lauzon and Louise Lambert.

Gloria, ARC in association with Crow's Theatre, earns 2 nominations for Outstanding Direction to André Sills and Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Jackie Chau.

Dancing with the Universe, REAson d'etre Dance Productions alongside Harbourfront Centre, earns 1 tap for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Vivian Chong.

The Huns, One Four One Collective, receives 1 nod for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Cass Van Wyck.

Two Minutes to Midnight, One Four One Collective, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Cass Van Wyck.

True, Project Undertow, earns 1 nod for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Layne Coleman.

The Antipodes, The Coal Mine Theatre, earns 1 nomination for Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to Nick Blais.

MUSICAL THEATRE DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

Sweeney Todd, Talk is Free Theatre, leads the Musical Theatre Divison as well as earns the most nods in any Division with 13 nominations. Nominations include Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to each of Cyrus Lane, Jeff Lillico, Noah Beemer and Tess Benger, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to each of Glynis Ranney and Michael Torontow, Outstanding Musical Direction to Dan Rutzen, Outstanding Direction to Mitchell Cushman, Outstanding Achievement in Design to Laura Delchiaro (costume), Nick Blais (lighting) and Kathleen Black (scenic) and Outstanding Original Choreography for Cameron Carver.

& Juliet, David Mirvish presents the Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd Production, earns 8 nominations in the Division including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to Melanie La Barrie, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to each of Betsy Wolfe and Lorna Courtney, Outstanding Musical Direction to Dominic Fallacaro, Outstanding Direction to Luke Sheppard, Outstanding Achievement in Design to Soutra Gilmour (scenic) and Outstanding Original Choreography for Jennifer Weber.

Into the Woods, Talk is Free Theatre, earns 7 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to each of Germaine Konji and Richard Lam, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to each of Aidan deSalaiz and Tracy Michailidis, Outstanding Musical Direction to Chris Tsujiuchi and Outstanding Direction to Michael Torontow.

Boy Falls From the Sky, David Mirvish and Past Future Productions, taps 6 nominations for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Jake Epstein, Outstanding New Musical to Jake Epstein, Outstanding Musical Direction to David Atkinson, Outstanding Direction to Robert McQueen and Outstanding Achievement in Design for Brandon Kleiman (scenic).

Dixon Road, The Musical Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre Company, in association with Canadian Stage, earns 4 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role to Germaine Konji, Outstanding New Musical to Fatuma Adar and Outstanding Original Choreography to the team of Ray Hogg, Esie Mensah and Rosie Harbans.

Divine Interventions, CORPUS Dance Projects, receives 3 nominations including Outstanding New Musical to Anika Johnson, Outstanding Musical Direction to Anika Johnson and Outstanding Original Choreography to Matthew O'Connor and Bonnie Kim.

Killing Time: A Game Show Musical, Mixtape Projects, garners 3 nods including Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role to Kole Dumford, Outstanding New Musical to Ben Kopp (music and lyrics) and Margot Greve (book) and Outstanding Direction to Margot Greve.

OPERA DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

R.U.R. A Torrent of Light, Tapestry Opera production in partnership with OCAD University, leads the Division with 9 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Scott Belluz, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Maeve Palmer, Annie Ramos, Jennifer Routhier, Sofu Gudino, Katherine Semchuk, Emily Spearing and Brayden Cairns, Outstanding New Opera to Nicole Lizée (composer) and Nicolas Billon (librettist), Outstanding Musical Direction to Gregory Oh, Outstanding Direction to Michael Hidetoshi Mori, Outstanding Achievement in Design to each of Cameron Davis (projection), Cameron Anderson (scenic) and Debashis Sinha (sound design/composition).

The Magic Flute, Canadian Opera Company, earns 8 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each of Anna-Sophie Nehar, Gordon Bintner and Midori Marsh, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Jamie Groots, Charlotte Siegel and Lauren Segal, Outstanding Musical Direction to Patrick Lange, Outstanding Direction to Anna Theodosakis and Outstanding Achievement in Design for Myung Hee Cho (scenic).

Gould's Wall, A Tapestry Opera and Maniac Star production presented by The Royal Conservatory of Music, in association with The Glenn Gould School, receives 7 nominations in the Division including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each of Lauren Pearl and Roger Honeywell, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Caitlin Wood, Andrea Ludwig, Keith Klassen, Justin Welsh and Alice Malakhov, Outstanding New Opera to Brian Current (composer) and Liza Balkan (librettist), Outstanding Musical Direction to Brian Current and Outstanding Direction to Phillip Akin.

La Traviata, Canadian Opera Company Co-production with Houston Grand Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago, earns 6 nods including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Amina Edris, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble for Canadian Opera Company Chorus, Outstanding Musical Direction to Johannes Debus, Outstanding Direction to Arin Arbus and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Marcus Doshi (lighting).

The Queen in Me, Co-production by Canadian Opera Company, Amplified Opera, Nightwood Theatre, and Theatre Gargantua, rounds out the Division with 5 taps including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Teiya Kasahara 笠原貞野, Outstanding New Opera to Teiya Kasahara 笠原貞野, Outstanding Musical Direction to Daniel Bartholomew- Poyser and Outstanding Direction to duo Andrea Donaldson and Aria Umezawa.

DANCE DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

In My Body, Co-presented by dance Immersion, Canadian Stage and TO Live, leads the Division with 7 nominations. These nominations include Outstanding Production, Outstanding Original Choreography to Crazy Smooth, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Julie Benoît, Jerick Collantes, Jayson Collantes, David Dundas, Romain Gailhaguet, Natasha Jean-Bart, Yvon Soglo, Nadine Sylvestre and Tiffany Leung, Outstanding Original Sound Composition to DJ Shash'U and Outstanding Achievement in Design to each of Chantel Labonté (lighting), Thomas Payette (multimedia/video) and Xavier Mary (scenic).

Legacy Tap Dance Concert, dance Immersion and Canadian Stage, taps 6 noms including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Choreography to duo Travis Knights and Lisa La Touche, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each of Lisa La Touche and Travis Knights, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Sabrina Comanescu, Johnathan Morin, Raoul Wilke, David Cox, Tamae Vassell, Danika Wilson, Dwight Jones, Joanna Majoko, Donny Milwalkee, vixu, Jonathan Chapman and Carlis Majid-Afram and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Donny Milwalkee (sound).

MUKUTHÔ, dance Immersion and Canadian Stage: Curatorial and Presenting Partners, receives 5 nominations including Outstanding Original Choreography to pair Casimiro Nhussi and Pulga Muchochoma, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each of Casimiro Nhussi, Kobena Aquaa-Harrison and Pulga Muchochoma and Outstanding Original Sound Composition to Casimiro Nhussi with Kobena Aquaa-Harrison.

Sadhana/Tarana, Pratibha Arts, earns 5 nods including Outstanding Performance, Outstanding Original Choreography to Bageshree Vaze, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Bageshree Vaze, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Tarika Nath, Ariaki Dandawate, Anindita Anaam, and Shivani Badgi and Outstanding Original Sound Composition to Bageshree Vaze and Vineet Vyas.

Firewater Thunderbird Rising (Citadel Dance Mix 2021), Citadel + Compagnie, earns 2 taps for Outstanding Original Choreography to Christine Friday and Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Christine Friday.

La Bulle, CORPUS presented by Théâtre français de Toronto and Jamii, receives 2 nods for Outstanding Production and Outstanding Achievement in Design to pair David Danzon and Carolin Lindner (scenic).

This is NOT a Remount (The Miserere Project), Citadel + Compagnie, earns 1 nomination for Outstanding Production.

in a state of vanishing (Sharing the Stage: Programme B), The National Ballet of Canada, receives 1 nod for Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Piotr Stanczyk.

on air, Citadel + Compagnie, earns 1 tap for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Syreeta Hector, Jane Alison McKinney and Amanda Pye.

welcome, we've been waiting, Toronto Dance Theatre, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Jordan Alleyne, Yuichiro Inoue, Peter Kelly, Megumi Kokuba, Erin Poole, Devon Snell, Margarita Soria and Roberto Soria.

Crypto, Côté Danse Co-presented by Canadian Stage and TOLive, garners 1 nod for Outstanding Original Sound Composition to Mikael Karlsson.

Reflejos del Tiempo (Sevillanas) (Ayer y Hoy, Celebrating 40 Years!), Esmeralda Enrique Spanish Dance Company, receives 1 nomination for Outstanding Original Sound Composition to the group of Caroline Planté, Benjamin Barrile and Miguel Medina.

THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES DIVISION

BY PRODUCTION

Alice In Wonderland, Guild Festival Theatre, leads the Division with 7 nominations including Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction to Tyler J. Seguin, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Kiana Woo, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Anne-Marie Krytiuk, Cayne Kitagawa, Lauren Wolanski, Michael Williamson and Muhaddisah, Outstanding Achievement in Design to each of Nancy Anne Perrin (costume), Nancy Anne Perrin (puppetry) and Nancy Anne Perrin (scenic).

MOBY: A Whale of a Tale, Art & Water, follows with 5 nods for Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to duo Annie Tuma and Lena Maripuu, Outstanding Direction to Alex Montagnese, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Amaka Umeh, Annie Tuma, Jamar Adams-Thompson, Lena Maripuu, Alex Millaire, and Kaitlin Milroy and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Gabriel Vaillant (costume).

Spoiiiiiiiiing, Harbourfront's Junior Festival presents Kitt Johnson X-act, also earns 5 nominations for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction to Kitt Johnson, Outstanding

Performance by an Individual to each of Samuel Gustavsson and Sture Ericson and Outstanding Achievement in Design to Mogens Kjempff (lighting).

Fireside Munsch ('21), Fireside Stories, receives 4 taps including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to M. John Kennedy (adaptation based on stories by Robert Munsch), Outstanding Direction to Dahlia Katz and Outstanding Performance by an Individual to M. John Kennedy.

MORE Fireside Munsch, Fireside Stories, garners 4 nods including Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play to M. John Kennedy (adaptation based on stories by Robert Munsch), Outstanding Direction to Dahlia Katz and Outstanding Performance by an Individual to M. John Kennedy.

ANCILLARY AWARDS PRESENTED:

In addition, the recipients of the Pauline McGibbon Award, George Luscombe Mentorship Award and the Leonard McHardy and John Harvey Award with Victor C. Polley Protégé Award were bestowed at the press conference.

The recipient of the 2022 Pauline McGibbon Award is Monica Lee. Ms. Lee is a production craftsperson who specializes in props and costuming. Since 2016, she has been working as a props builder and head of props in both theatre and film. This includes credits with Obsidian Theatre Company, The Musical Stage Company, Mirvish Productions, Studio 180 Theatre, Canadian Stage, Factory Theatre and more. Created in honour of former Lieutenant Governor Pauline McGibbon for her support and patronage of the arts. It includes a $7,000 prize and a medal designed by Dora de Pédery-Hunt. The award is presented to an Ontario resident professional artist in the early stages of their career who displays unique talent and has the potential for excellence. In rotation every three years, the award goes to a designer, then to a director, and the third year to a production craftsperson.

The recipient of the 2022 George Luscombe Mentorship Award is Karen Kaeja. Ms.Kaeja is the Co-Artistic Director of renowned dance company Kaeja d'Dance, and is an award-winning performer, choreographer, educator, community builder and project instigator. With over 30 years of gracing the stage, Ms.Kaeja has a remarkable track record of mentorship and has demonstrated her ability to challenge and nurture future generations of young dancers. She empowers her mentees and holds space for agency and individuality, which results in poignant work that resonates with the artists as well as enthralling audiences. The award is administered by TAPA and comes with original artwork by Theo Dimson, a copy of the book Conversations with George Luscombe: Steven Bush in conversation with the Canadian Theatre Visionary and a $1,000 cash prize made possible through the generous financial support of the Kingfisher Foundation.

The recipient of the 2022 Leonard McHardy and John Harvey Award is Rebecca Burton. Ms.Burton is a tireless champion of Canadian playwrights through her work as the Membership and Professional Contracts Manager at the Playwrights Guild of Canada. The award recognizes the important work of theatre, dance and opera administrators and is named after the founders of Toronto's Theatrebooks (1975 to its closure in 2014). The winner receives a plaque and a cheque for $1,000 through the generous sponsorship of the Elizabeth and Tony Comper Foundation. Recipients of the LMJH Award have at least 10 years of demonstrated commitment to the performing arts, in addition to having made an impact on the industry in Toronto.

The recipient of the 2022 Victor C. Polley Protégé Award is Idil Djafer. The award recognizes the work of emerging arts administrators with a minimum of two years of arts work experience, selected by the LMJH Award laureate. With over four years of arts administration experience, Ms. Djafer worked closely with Ms. Burton at the Playwright Guild of Canada and currently is the Executive Assistant to Weyni Mengesha, Artistic Director of Soulpepper Theatre Company. In addition to her administrative role, Ms. Djafer is a multidisciplinary conceptual artist focusing on racial, religious and feminist issues. The award comes with a cash prize of $500 from the support of the Polley Family.

Jon Kaplan AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD VOTE:

The annual Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award, in honour of the beloved, long-time theatre critic, will be given out at the Dora Awards show and ceremony on September 19. The Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award is administered by TAPA and presented with generous support from Destination Toronto. The public is invited to choose a winner by voting for their favourite show from the list of nominees for Outstanding Production - or they can write in their own!

Theatre, dance and opera fans can cast their votes online at https://tapa.ca/doras/ancillary- awards/jon-kaplan-audience-choice-award/ until Monday, September 12, 11:59pm EST. The winner receives a commemorative plaque.