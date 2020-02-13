Positions in Design, Acting, Creative, Administrative, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 2/13

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/13/2020. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Part Time Opportunities at Nickelodeon Universe

Part Time Opportunities at Nickelodeon Universe Audition for your dream job at Nickelodeon Universe AMERICAN DREAM Calling All High-Energy, Outgoing Performers Ages 16+ for these Part-Time Opportunities! Show off your personality and prove you have what it takes to Bring Characters to Life and join Team Nick in Slime Time Live! Monday, February 24th: Sign In @ 7:00pm; Audition from 7:30-9:30pm All Team Nick Performers will do costume character work Wear attire you can move... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Artistic Director

ASSOCIATE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR Job Description The Associate Artistic Director reports to-and works directly with-Artistic Director, John Dias as a key player in all artistic and producorial activities of Two River Theater. The Associate Artistic Director oversees the budgets and staff of the Artistic Department and plays a leading role in season planning, line producing, and all related artistic programming by cultivating artistic and industry relationships, participating in humanities and l... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Billing Coordinator

POSITION OVERVIEW Part-time Billing Coordinator is responsible for completing all facets of billing and collections for a boutique law firm. The position requires the preparation of client invoices, as well as monitoring and follow-up after they are sent. Responsibilities include working with the Billing Manager, Office Manager, and law firm partners, to proactively administer billing duties, preparation and processing of timely and high quality invoices, and monitoring and follow-up on outs... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: NY Open Casting Call Dancers/Choreographers

Seeking new talented, independent contractors, for our 2020 season. Entertainment X Primary (EXP) is an entertainment production company dedicated to providing our clients with a one-stop-shop platform to bring their vision to life. By utilizing dance to provide "fused, fresh, and flexible" entertainment and production packages. From events, live shows and music videos no vision is too large. EXP aims to build opportunities for artists while creating a social experience for our clients. Pay... (more)

Internships - Creative: Internships

Millbrook Playhouse Internship Program provides engaging and educational experiences with several unique benefits: Interns will interact with staff and artists regularly; Hands on experience; Work among young professionals & veterans in the field; Networking opportunities with fellow interns, staff and directors; Designer and teaching opportunities for those interested; Interns should be current, or recently enrolled in college or be interested in taking the first step towards a career i... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Graphic Designer

Volunteer: Graphic Designer Job Overview Join Luna Stage, a small yet fierce professional theatre company founded in 1992 in Montclair, NJ, and operating since 2010 in West Orange, NJ. This is a volunteer position. Responsibilities and Duties Curate and create exciting visuals. Design playbills, print ads, flyers, posters, promo emails, online banners, and other marketing and advertising collateral. Help design and maintain marketing channels including website and social channels. Lear... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Development Intern

Job Title: Development Intern Reports to: Development Director Overview Pittsburgh Musical Theater is a non-profit theater company dedicated to arts education, employing and developing local talent and providing quality, musical theater entertainment at a great value. Each year, we produce 4 professional productions and 5 student productions. Approximately 350 students attend our performing arts conservatory located. Our facility is located in Pittsburgh's historic West End, and we perform in... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Summer Intensive College Student Internship (multiple positions)

THE COLLEGE STUDENT INTERNSHIP PROGRAM The BroadwayEvolved College Student Internship Program is a developmental and educational training program for college students seeking a career in the theatre industry. The internship provides an experiential learning opportunity that integrates classroom learning with practical application and skills development in a professional setting. There are two internships - Intensive Production Intern and Intensive Social Media Intern. Both positions occur du... (more)

Internships - Creative: Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford 2020 Ensemble - Now Accepting Applications!

Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford seeks early-career, college-attending or college-aged actors to join their 2020 Summer Ensemble! Now in its seventh year, this six-week residential intensive summer theater program combines rigorous training, ensemble collaboration, and the opportunity to rehearse and perform two Shakespeare plays in repertory. During the program, students will work, play, and live together as a collaborative ensemble, as well as taking master classes in a variety of disciplines-f... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Call for Play Submissions

Calling all playwrights. Submissions are now open for Broadway Bound Theatre Festival 2020! If you've written a straight play, a musical or performance piece, we want to read your work. Unlike any other festival in New York, BBTF is a playwright-centric festival dedicated to helping you develop your work. BBTF embodies the true spirit of festivals by working to keep your costs of production down and focusing on the work itself. Our focus is to educate you on the process of successfully self prod... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatrical Technical Director

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: AUDITION ANNOUNCEMENT - Hamlet

Cue Zero Theatre Company announces auditions for their June production of Hamlet. Auditions are Sunday March 8th @ 2pm and Tuesday March 10th @ 2pm. Callbacks will be Thursday March 12th. Auditions, callbacks, and rehearsals will all be held at Kreiva Academy Public Charter School - 470 Pine Street Manchester, NH - Bridge Street Entrance. Hamlet - Shakespeare's longest and most well known play, set in a post-Rapture world! Those interested in auditioning should prepare a Shakes... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: FringeArts Job Fair

On Monday February 10, FringeArts invites students, technicians, and box officers are invited to connect with Philadelphia theater companies at FringeArts' second annual technician and front-of-house job fair. Connect with local companies in need of your services, followed by a Networking Happy Hour from 5-6pm in La Peg. Bring your résumé and business cards to pass out to companies you are interested in working with! Schedule: 3-5pm Job Fair 5-6pm Happy Hour If you wish to table at ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associate

Box Office Associate Citadel Theatre in Lake Forest, seeks a professional and charismatic Box Office Associate. The Box Office Associate is responsible for prepping the house before each performance, checking patrons in, assisting walk in patrons with sales, and facilitating phone sales during our annual subscription drive. The desired candidate will have experience with phone sales and an interest in live theater. The Box Office Associate reports to the Audience Development Coordinator. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Graphic Designer

Victory Gardens Theater Graphic Designer JOB POSTING Full Time - Non Exempt Some weekend and evening hours January 24, 2020 Victory Gardens Theater (VG) in Chicago seeks a full time Graphic Designer. This position is responsible for creating and maintaining the overall aesthetic of all Victory Gardens Theater materials. As a member of the marketing department, the Graphic Designer reports to the Director of Marketing and Communications, and works closely with the Artistic, Deve... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Internships

Financial Arts Management Internship The Financial Arts Management Intern will work with the Finance Director and the Finance Associate on the daily bookkeeping, budgeting, and administrative needs of the organization. Responsibilities may include: assist with financial management operations; learn accounting software; assist with accounts payable, account reconciliation, credit card purchases, and petty cash processing; help update budgeting & forecasting spreadsheets; assist with HR pape... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Curiously Stronger Performing Workshops

Mezzoid Voice Studio announces the Curiously Strong Performing Workshops for the developing singer, aimed at helping them enhance their presentation in auditions and performances. In these workshops, six (6) performers will work with studio owner Christine Thomas-O'Meally for 15 minutes each. Each workshop will be focused on a specific topic. Dates: February 12 * March 10 * May 13 Location: Roland Park Community Center, 5802 Roland Avenue, Baltimore MD 21210 Time: 7-9pm.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Visitor Experience

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Director for Award Winning Company

JOB TITLE: Development Director DEPARTMENT: Fundraising / Development Job Type: Full Time 40+ hrs/ week, some evening and weekend availability required. Full health and benefits eligible. The Serenbe Playhouse seeks an incredibly motivated Development Director with excellent organizational, communication and logistical skills to join our team at an exciting time of accomplishment and growth. The Development Director is collaborative, innovative, o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Programs, SPARC

Organization Founded in 1981 by Richmond actress Jeri Cutler-Voltz, SPARC (School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community) provides transformative performing arts education to more 3,000 students each year. Through SPARC's highly skilled teaching artists who intentionally integrate the arts with youth development principles, students discover their creativity and build critical learning and life skills that carry into adulthood. SPARC's mission is to profoundly influence young people's... (more)

Internships - Creative: Professional Apprenticeship

You're out of college, you're looking for that next step towards building your theatre career, but everything says you don't have enough experience for that position. Become an apprentice at Tipping Point Theatre and solve that issue! ABOUT We take on three apprentices each year and help them bridge the gap between educational and professional theatre. The program provides general experience in a professional setting and includes focused, hands-on experience in set build, stage management, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant, Special Events

The Public Theater is seeking a Development Assistant, Special Events who will report to the Manager, Special Events and be an integral member of the Special Events team which executes over 200 events a year including Opening Nights, the Annual Gala, cultivation dinners, cocktail receptions, and more. The Development Assistant, Special Events will provide support for the successful execution of all cultivation and fundraising events at the Public Theater including events during Shakespeare in t... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Artist, The Mobile Unit

The Public Theater is looking for an experienced Community Engagement Artist to join The Mobile Unit Spring Tour of 2020. A Community Engagement Artist will engage in an unique opportunity for the Mobile Unit to deepen its connection with New Yorkers through facilitated conversations and participatory activities with each audience. Every performance of the play will be followed by a facilitated post-show conversation during which community members are invited to share the ways they saw themselv... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Directing Fellows

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage, LORT D Second Stage) seeks two Directing Fellows to serve as assistants to Asolo Rep's main stage directors for its 2020-21 season productions. The Fellowships begin mid-November 2020 and end in early April 2021. Primary duties include assisting the directors with all day-to-day rehearsal and performance responsibilities. Other projects include partnering with Stage Management to facilitate understudy rehearsals and collaborating with o... (more)





