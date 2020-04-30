Podcast: Listen to Tim Rice Tell Stories of EVITA, JOSEPH, KING DAVID and More!

Lyricist Tim Rice is already a legend on Broadway and West End, and now he is expanding his audience even further as he launches his very own podcast- Get Onto My Cloud. In the first installment, Rice tells stories about his beloved mantlepiece, which features over 100 items from his life and career.

Rice recalls stories of how Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat kept its controversial title, how the Evita revival came to be, and reflects on the creation of the musical King David. "It was written and commissioned to celebrate the 3000 anniversary of the founding of the city of Jerusalem, and we were going to play in Jerusalem. The political scene got too heavy, too complicated, and in the end, we just did it as a concert on Broadway for a limited run. Though we are hopeful that one day we can do it again properly as a fully-blown show."

Listen to Judy Kuhn sing a song from the little-known musical and hear even more stories straight from Rice below!

Sir Tim Rice is an author and Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Emmy Award, Tony Award, and Grammy Award-winning lyricist. He is best known for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber , with whom he wrote Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita; with Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA, with whom he wrote Chess; for additional songs for the 2011 West End revival of The Wizard of Oz; and for his work with Alan Menken on Disney's Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and the musical King David. He also worked with Elton John on Disney's The Lion King, the musical Aida, and DreamWorks Animation's The Road to El Dorado and Ennio Morricone. One of the most celebrated lyricists in British popular culture, Rice was knighted by Elizabeth II for services to music in 1994. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is an inductee into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, is a Disney Legend recipient, and is a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.





