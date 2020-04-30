Podcast: Listen to Tim Rice Tell Stories of EVITA, JOSEPH, KING DAVID and More!
Lyricist Tim Rice is already a legend on Broadway and West End, and now he is expanding his audience even further as he launches his very own podcast- Get Onto My Cloud. In the first installment, Rice tells stories about his beloved mantlepiece, which features over 100 items from his life and career.
Rice recalls stories of how Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat kept its controversial title, how the Evita revival came to be, and reflects on the creation of the musical King David. "It was written and commissioned to celebrate the 3000 anniversary of the founding of the city of Jerusalem, and we were going to play in Jerusalem. The political scene got too heavy, too complicated, and in the end, we just did it as a concert on Broadway for a limited run. Though we are hopeful that one day we can do it again properly as a fully-blown show."
Listen to Judy Kuhn sing a song from the little-known musical and hear even more stories straight from Rice below!
