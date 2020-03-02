Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Zachary Quinto!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

When he was 11 years old a teacher sent a sealed letter home to his mother suggesting that Zachary might enjoy doing theater. That was the beginning of a journey that brings us Zachary Quinto who has had an extraordinary career on stage, film and television. He produces too! From losing his father at a very young age and his friendship with mentor, friend and father figure Leonard Nimoy, Quinto shares intimate truths and little known facts about his life.

Zachary Quinto hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He attended Carnegie Mellon where he received a BFA in Acting.

In 2007 he was cast as Sylar on the hit NBC series Heroes. That same year, he was cast as Spock in the JJ Abrams directed reboot of the Star Trek franchise. He starred in the first season of American Horror Story in 2011, and won a Critic's Choice Award and Emmy Award nomination for his portrayal on American Horror Story: Asylum.

Quinto appeared in the 2010 Signature revival of Tony Kushner's Angels In America, for which he won a Theater World Award and a Drama Desk Award nomination. He made his Broadway debut in the 2013 Tony Award winning production of the Glass Menagerie. He was also seen in MCC's production of Noah Haidle's Smokefall and in the Joe Mantello directed revival of The Boys in the Band.

Quinto began his production company Before the Door Pictures in 2008 and produced such films as Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year, and Aardvark. Quinto hosts the unscripted show In Search Of on the History Channel, and is currently starring in the AMC series NOS4A2.

