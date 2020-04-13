Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest Wayne Brady!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Multiple Emmy award-winning and Grammy Award- nominated Wayne Brady has made his mark on stage and screen as an actor, singer, dancer, improviser, songwriter and television personality.

In December 2019, Brady was named the winner of season two of "The Masked Singer," arguably the biggest performance competition show in the world. His musical artistry won over the judges and audiences all across the country. On the heels of his win, Brady dropped a brand-new original single, entitled "Flirtin' w/ Forever," which quickly climbed the streaming charts, as well as an accompanying music video.

Long an accomplished singer and performer, Brady's debut album was released in September 2008, with his version of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" earning him a Grammy Award nomination in the Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance category.

Brady is known across America as host of the iconic CBS game show, "Let's Make a Deal," which has earned him two Daytime Emmy Awards - Outstanding Game Show Host and Outstanding Original Song. His previous foray into daytime television, "The Wayne Brady Show," earned him two consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Host. Brady was also nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards - winning one - for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for his stellar work on the American version of the improvisational comedy television series, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

In 2004, Brady teamed up with Dave Chappelle in the now classic "Chappelle's Show" sketch spoofing the film, "Training Day." The clip became legend and is constantly quoted and listed as one of the top sketches in the history of that show.

Brady's additional television credits include a recent role on "The Bold and the Beautiful," which earned him yet another Daytime Emmy Award nomination. He also recurred on the 2018 USA Network series, "Colony," 2016's SyFy series, "Aftermath," and on the CBS comedy series, "How I Met Your Mother." Guest appearances include roles on "Key and Peele," "Everybody Hates Chris," and "30 Rock." Wayne can soon be seen on ABC's "Mixed-ish," CBS's "The Neighborhood" and has a major recurring arc on CW's "Black Lightning."

On stage, Brady made his Broadway debut starring as 'Billy Flynn' in the long-running hit musical, "Chicago." In November 2015, Brady starred as 'Lola' in "Kinky Boots," Broadway's Tony Award- winning Best Musical, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. His interpretation of the lead role was so popular, he was asked to return for a limited run in spring 2016. In January 2017, Brady assumed the lead role of 'Aaron Burr' in the Chicago production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award- winning "Hamilton" for three months. In Fall 2019, he reteamed with Miranda, making several appearances in the improvisational hip-hop spectacular, "Freestyle Love Supreme."

