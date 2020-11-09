Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Tony Nominee Lauren Patten!

Patten earned a Tony nomination last month for her performance in Jagged Little Pill.

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features 2020 Tony Award nominee Lauren Patten, who chats about life since the Broadway shutdown, getting out the vote, hearing that she was nominated for her performance in Jagged Little Pill, and so much more.

"It was extraordinarily special in a lot of ways," she says of Jagged Little Pill's 15 nominations. "I think that what people don't really talk about with shows is that it's also really hard. You spend so much time together... particularly when you're involved in the development of a piece. A show like Jagged Little Pill is so loaded because it deals with so many intense, sensitive social and cultural issues that we're dealing with right now. There are moments when it gets really fraught and really hard... I think that's where the metaphor of family can be really useful and really accurate."

Lauren Patten originated the role of Jo in the new Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill both on Broadway (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards) and in the American Repertory Theater's world premiere. Other theatre credits include: the Broadway production of Fun Home, The Wolves (Obie and Drama Desk winner), and Steven Levenson's Days of Rage (Second Stage). Film and television credits include: "Blue Bloods," "The Good Fight," "Succession," The Big Sick. http://www.laurenpatten.com

