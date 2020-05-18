Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Taylor Trensch!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

On this episode of Little Known Facts, Taylor Trensch shares his feelings about being in To Kill A Mockingbird when Broadway shut down due to the pandemic and what the future of that show may be and... why so many Evan Hansens fall in love. Plus hilarious tales from backstage at Hello, Dolly!, living in a house of young actors as a kid, why he felt he had to leave college to be in Spring Awakening and why he loves auditioning in science museums. All this and so much more on this weeks episode of Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine.

Trensch was most recently seen in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway almost directly after taking over the title role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Other credits include the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!, in which he played Barnaby Tucker. Other Broadway credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Matilda and Wicked. He also was featured in the off-Broadway productions of Bare and Rent and on the first national tour of Spring Awakening. He's been seen in world premieres at Williamstown Theatre Festival, Dallas Theater Center, La Jolla Playhouse, Barrington Stage. On screen, he's been seen in Nickelodeon's Nella the Princess Knight.

