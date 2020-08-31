Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Nicolette Robinson

Nicolette chats about life in LA, and her new TV series!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

In today's episode, Broadway veteran Nicolette Robinson returns to chat about quarantining with her family in LA, and her new series- Love in the Time of Corona. "I continue to remain so grateful." she says. "When they first told me about the offer, it was immediately red flags. I had no idea how it was gonna work... but when they started explaining the project and sent us the storyline, we were like, 'This is an opportunity to time capsule this moment.'"

Nicolette also starred in Waitress on Broadway and holds the distinction of being the first African American woman to play the musical's leading lady, "Jenna." On television, Robinson played 'Jane' on Showtime's Golden Globe Award-winning drama series, The Affair.

She has also appeared on Hart of Dixie, Unforgettable, Perfect Couples, and Cold Case, among others. Most recent and upcoming roles include "Sade" in Freeform's limited series, Love in the Time of Corona, and "Barbara Cooke" in Regina King's One Night in Miami. Robinson is a graduate of UCLA's School of Theater, Film, & Television.

