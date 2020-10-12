Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Jessica Vosk

She shares how her life has shifted gears since the shutdown.

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Jessica Vosk, who was beginning her concert tour this year before the world shut down-and also had the Honor of recently starring as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, at Lincoln Center. Listen as she shares more about adapting to life without live theatre, how she caught the theatre bug as a child, and so much more.

Vosk also created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy last year, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Before that, she finished an acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, having played the role for 2 years. Vosk also recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof.

Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony's West Side Story. Debut Solo Album "Wild and Free" available for purchase at www.jessicavosk.com

