Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Cheyenne Jackson

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Grammy-nominated actor, singer, and songwriter Cheyenne Jackson. "I feel such a nostalgia and home- New York is home and Broadway is my first love. When I talk to folks like you, it reminds me of why I got started in the first place and where it all began," said Jackson.

"I'm from a teeny tiny town in northern Idaho..." he explained. "Early on I had a knack for performing and for music in particular. I sang in church. Then in eighth grade, my choir teacher singled me out and said, 'You really have something special.' He was the first to really foster that and help me focus and build that."

Jackson was most recently was seen starring in HBO Max's four-part LGBTQ+ Docuseries "Equal," Peacock's "Saved by the Bell" Reboot as well as Kenny Ortega's hit Netflix series "Julie and the Phantoms."

Cheyenne previously collaborated with Kenny Ortega as he appeared in Disney's hugely popular "Descendants 3." He appeared in multiple seasons FX and Ryan Murphy's award-winning horror anthology "American Horror Story." On television, Jackson has also starred on HBO's "Watchmen," Paramount Networks "American Woman," opposite Alicia Silverstone, NBC's 30 Rock as "Danny Baker" for four seasons, and "Dustin Goolsby" on Glee. Other television credits include "The Morning Show," "Family Practice," "Life on Mars," "Ugly Betty," "It Takes a Village," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Local Talent," "HR," and "Law and Order."



Jackson has appeared in numerous films including the 2006 Academy Award-nominated United 93, Behind the Candleabra, The Green, Price Check; Lola Versus, Love is Strange, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, Mutual Friends, Opening Night, Beautiful Now, Day out of Days and Hello Again. He will also appear in the forthcoming feature, Werewolves Within.

On and off Broadway, Jackson has starred in The Performers, The Most Happy Fella, 8, Finian's Rainbow (Drama Desk nomination), Damn Yankees, Xanadu (Drama League and Drama Desk nominations), The Agony & the Agony, All Shook Up (Theater World Award, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle nominations), the premiere cast of Altar Boyz, Aida, Thoroughly Modern Millie, On the 20th Century, and The 24 Hour Plays

