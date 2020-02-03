Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Derek Klena

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Growing up in California meant many car rides and Jagged Little Pill was most definitely the soundtrack to and from the various activities his mom drove him to. Now Derek Klena shares what life was growing up in his own version of the Von Trapp Family singers with his musical siblings and a mom obsessed with musical theater. Derek played sports and was in shows- much like Troy Bolton in High School Musical- but lucky for us - theater won! Find out what it's like starring in Jagged Little Pill 8 shows a week and balancing life as a newlywed. This week on Little Known Facts!

Derek Klena has been seen on Broadway as Fiyero in Wicked, Michael in The Bridges of Madison County and Dmitry in Anastasia. His off-Broadway credits include Dogfight and Carrie. Regionally, he has appeared in Anastasia (Hartford Stage), Diner (Signature Theatre, Delaware Theatre Company), Unknown Soldier (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Hairspray (Hollywood Bowl) and Jagged Little Pill (A.R.T.). His TV credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Blue Bloods, Quantico, Law & Order: SVU and The Carrie Diaries. Derek can currently be seen in the broadway production of Jagged Little Pill.

TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM Follow Little Known Facts on:

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles