Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Dominic Fumusa

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

It's a special Valentine's Day edition of Little Known Facts. Recently podcast host and Broadway alum Ilana Levine was invited to do a live podcast event at Notre Dame University and she decided to interview her husband, actor Dominic Fumusa. Known for his starring role on television in Nurse Jackie opposite Edie Falco and his starring role on Broadway in Wait Until Dark- Dominic was a perfect fit on the Notre Dame campus because he began his college career a football player but acting quickly became his passion . In a theater filled with Notre Dame students Ilana and Dominic talked about falling in love with theater (and each other), auditions, how sports and acting go together and some other inspiring little known facts along the way.

Dominic Fumusa is best known for playing "Kevin Peyton" opposite Edie Falco on Showtime's acclaimed show "Nurse Jackie" which ran for seven seasons from 2009-2015. Fumusa's extensive theater experience includes originating roles in the NY premieres of Sarah Ruhl's Stage Kiss and Passion Play, Richard Greenberg's Tony Award winning Take Me Out (NY and London), Melissa James Gibson's Obie Award winning [sic] and Stephen Belber's plays The Power of Duff, Fault Lines and Tape (NY, London and Los Angeles). His Broadway debut was in the 1998 revival of Wait Until Dark opposite Marisa Tomei and Quentin Tarantino. Select regional theater credits include numerous plays at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, the Stratford Festival in Canada, the Huntington Theater in Boston, the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC and the Humana Festival at the Actors Theater of Louisville. Fumusa's film work includes playing the real life hero John "Tig" Tiegen in this year's 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi directed by Michael Bay. Last year Fumusa appeared opposite Will Smith and Margot Robbie in the romantic comedy Focus. Other film work includes Allegiance, Helena from the Wedding, Management and Little New York. Other television work includes upcoming recurring roles on "Homeland" (Showtime) and "Taken"(NBC). He has also had numerous guest and recurring roles on such shows as "Blue Bloods," "Elementary," "Person of Interest," "Damages," "Sex and the City," "The Sopranos," "Bones" and many others. Fumusa earned his BA in Government from Lawrence University in Appleton, WI in 1991 and his MFA in Acting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1994. He lives in Brooklyn, NY with his wife, actress and producer Ilana Levine, and their two children, Georgia and Caleb.

