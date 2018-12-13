Podcast: Jackie Hoffman, David Henry Hwang & More Stop By on the Latest Episodes of THE FABULOUS INVALID!

Theater stalwart Jamie Du Mont, Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Kritzer, writer and theater critic Rob Russo, and Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard recently launched their brand-new Broadway-centric podcast, The Fabulous Invalid. The inaugural season will consist of 40 episodes, released weekly between Broadway performances on Wednesday two-show days. Select episodes will be taped from the group's "usual table" at the famed theater restaurant Orso.

Catch up on some of the latest episodes below!

Episode 9: Jackie Hoffman: I Regret Everything

On this episode, Jamie, Rob and Jennifer chat with Jackie Hoffman about offending everyone, neurosis, Ambien vs. Unisom, Fiddler on the Roof, and that Jessica Lange is a very nice lady. Rob gives a look into the wonderful character actress, Molly Picon.

Episode 10: Live from Orso, David Rockwell: There Is No Right Answer

This week, we're coming to you from Orso Restaurant! Rob and Jamie (Jennifer is busy on stage) discuss London theater and sit down with Tony Award-winning designer and architect David Rockwell. David discusses getting his start and how he prepares for designing his shows, which include "Hairspray," "She Loves Me," "Tootsie," "Kiss Me Kate" and "The Rocky Horror Show." Rob digs a little deeper into The Rockwell Group's latest project, The Shed, which will be a new arts complex opening in 2019. And, as always, "Fiddler On The Roof" comes up.

Episode 11: Arian Moayed: Think Like An Immigrant

On this episode, Jamie, Rob and Jennifer chat with actor, writer, director and "theater maker" Arian Moayed. We discuss his short form thriller, "The Accidental Wolf," playing a wonderful yet terrible character on HBO's "Succession," the obstacles we all face day to day, making a nonprofit from scratch, and the incredible work his company, Waterwell, is doing every day. Jennifer, Jamie, and Rob have a big "Take Two" to discuss, and Rob walks us through the Vomitorium (which probably isn't what you think it is).

Episode 12: David Henry Hwang: A Theater That Looks Like America

On this episode, Jamie, Rob, and Jennifer chat with Tony Award-winning playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and activist David Henry Hwang. We discuss David's very early start as a playwright, his complicated relationship with "The King And I" and how the 2016 election changed the course of his newest work, "Soft Power." David also discusses his role as Chair of the American Theater Wing, his lifelong activism, including his views on color conscious casting, and his brief stint in a punk band.

Episode 13: Eric Ulloa: Humanity Is Always The Answer

On this episode, Jamie, Rob, and Jennifer chat with actor, author, and activist Eric Ulloa about Muppets and mass gun violence. As we mark the sixth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, we discuss "26 Pebbles", a documentary play Eric created from the voices of the residents of Newton, Connecticut in the aftermath of that tragedy, and the ways in which theatre can inspire activism, breed empathy, and remind us of our common humanity. Later, Rob discusses some things you can do to help.

