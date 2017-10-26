Podcast: 'Half Hour Call w/ Chris King' Poet, Dancer, Playwright, Marc Bamuthi Joseph

Today's guest is Marc Bamuthi Joseph. Marc is a spoken-word poet, dancer, and playwright who frequently directs stand alone hip-hop theater plays and was named Dance Magazine's 2017 top influencer. This episode we talk about his childhood, his new show "Palota" and how he feels art creates change in society.

As the Chief of Program and Pedagogy, Marc Bamuthi Joseph oversees the organization's performing arts program as well as signature initiatives such as YBCA Fellows and the YBCA 100. Marc is a 2017 TED Global Fellow, an inaugural recipient of the Guggenheim Social Practice initiative, and a proud honoree of the United States Artists Rockefeller Fellowship. He is also the winner of the 2011 Herb Alpert Award in Theatre, and an inaugural recipient of the Doris Duke Performing Artist Award. In pursuit of affirmations of black life in the public realm, he co-founded the Life is Living Festival for Youth Speaks, and created the installation "Black Joy in the Hour of Chaos" for Creative Time. An imminent addition to this practice is the 2018 commission by the Brooklyn Museum to produce "the restless dead", a series of site-specific performed elegies for Brooklyn-born ghosts. Joseph recently completed a new libretto with Bill T. Jones for the Opera Philadelphia. His latest evening length work, /peh-LO-tah/, was commissioned by the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and has been presented at leading cultural institutions across the nation.

About Half Hour Call with Chris King

Chris King is an artist with a background in dancing and acting. He has performed in many commercials, TV, film, and was recently Chistery in Wicked on Broadway. While touring and traveling, he has spent time in over 35 countries and five continents. He loves chatting and getting to know new people.

"This podcast is for people to get to know more about the daily lives of everyone involved in live stage. I was trying to find one common thread that has all aspects of live performance. My fiancé suggested the "half hour call," we all receive from stage management before a performance and I loved it!

We will be having conversations with directors, choreographers, actors, musicians, crew and so much more. Everything from life in the business to daily routines that keep our bodies and minds in shape for 8 shows a week! I hope you have as much fun as I did in hearing everyone's stories!"

