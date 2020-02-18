Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales: Karen Olivo
The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales is chatting with Karen Olivo on its most recent episode!
Based out of Madison, Wisconsin, this Tony Award winner has figured out how to have the work/life balance she wants without giving up a Broadway career.
Karen Olivo (Satine in Moulin Rouge the Musical) is a Tony-Award winner who made her Broadway debut in Rent before going on to roles in Brooklyn, the Musical, In The Heights, and West Side Story.
She was born in the South Bronx before moving to Central Florida. Although far from Broadway, performing was still in her family. Her dad was a director and mom worked lots of jobs in the theatre. After her dad started his own troupe, she found herself on stage at the age of 6, where she discovered a sense of power and belonging. The stage gave her balance and was a safe haven to escape the troubles of her youth.
This episode covers
- Why she had to bounce between a performing arts high school and "regular" high school
- Accepting a job in Rent after attending her first open call, and dropping out of CCM
- Being dissuaded to pursue performing due to the lack of representation
- Why life actually got harder after winner her Tony Award
- Why she feels she has to be the "best person of color" to play Satine
- Her choice to step away from the limelight and move to Madison, WI
What is The Theatre Podcast?
A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.
Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe easily via:
The Theatre Podcast is a proud member of the Broadway Podcast Network.
