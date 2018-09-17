Podcast: Broadway Bullet Welcomes Adam Heller, Julia Knightel, Raquel Suarez Groen, Robert Diamond

We're meeting people all over the theatre scene in this episode. A Letter to Harvey Milk recently concluded it's Off-Broadway run, and I am sure it will become a regional staple. We're meeting people all over the theatre scene in this episode. A Letter to Harvey Milk recently concluded it's Off-Broadway run, and I am sure it will become a regional staple. Adam Heller & Julia Knightel, the utterly astounding leads of the show are here to talk about the show and their careers.

Next, Raquel Suarez Groen recently made her Broadway debut as Carlotta in Phantom of the Opera. She discusses her debut and some of the differences between Broadway and Opera, her traditional stomping ground.

Finally, we talk to the founder of the incredibly popular and influential website, Broadway World. It may be unfathomable. But there was a time where people didn't take web sites all that seriously. Robert Diamond discusses the sites ignominious beginnings to the powerhouse it is now.

About the show: Theatre's longest running podcast is celebrating its 11th Anniversary season! Broadway Bullet features interviews with Broadway stars, and artists on the rise, from actors to designers, directors and writers. Covering theatre on Broadway, Off-Broadway, Independent theatre and more. Music from different shows and some live, exclusive performances. Its like an audio magazine with something new behind each segment.

