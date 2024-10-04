Playwright and Actress Heidi Schreck to Write Live-Action SHE-RA Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Heidi Schreck, known for her critically acclaimed play What the Constitution Means to Me, will reportedly pen the upcoming She-Ra live-action series at Amazon MGM Studios. According to Variety, Schreck is now attached as both writer and executive producer on the project, which is set to be directed and executive produced by Nicole Kassell.

The series is a new take highlighting the popular character from the animated Master of the Universe franchise. The upcoming live-action version will be "an epic fantasy series about an orphaned young woman who leads a revolution to save her planet from annihilation," according to the logline. No release date has been set.

She-Ra was first introduced in the 1985 animated film He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword before leading her own cartoon series, She-Ra: Princess of Power. Recently, the story was rebooted for an animated DreamWorks show at Netflix.

is a writer and performer living in Brooklyn. Her critically acclaimed play What the Constitution Means to Me played an extended, sold-out run on Broadway in 2019, and was nominated for two Tony Awards. It had subsequent runs at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., the Mark Taper Forum, The Guthrie, Seattle Repertory Theatre, and at theaters all over the country. A filmed version of the play premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award, a PGA Award and DGA Award.

What the Constitution Means to Me was named Best of the Year by the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune, Time Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, The New Yorker and more. Schreck’s other plays Grand Concourse, Creature, and There Are No More Big Secrets have also been produced in NYC and throughout the United States. Screenwriting credits include “I Love Dick,” “Billions,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Dispatches from Elsewhere.” She is the recipient of three Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and a Theatre World Award; as well as the Horton Foote Playwriting Award and the Hull-Warriner Award from the Dramatists Guild. She has also worked as a teacher and journalist in St Petersburg, Russia and has done live simultaneous translations of plays by Chekhov, Gorky, and Ostrovksy. Schreck was awarded Smithsonian Magazine’s 2019 American Ingenuity Award, for her work in the Performing Arts.