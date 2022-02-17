Playwright Arthur Giron Dies at 85

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Arthur Giron has died at age 85. He co-wrote the Broadway musical Amazing Grace (2015) with Christopher Smith.

In over twenty plays spanning the areas of social justice, political corruption and science, his work has been performed in the U.S. and abroad.

Among them, Emilie's Voltaire which recently played in the U.S., Portugal and Australia. Alfred Molina and Jessica Chastain starred in L.A. Theatre Works' Moving Bodies. The New York Times praised A Dream of Wealth for its "passion and ample compassion."

Edith Stein has been widely produced throughout the world, including New York's Playhouse 91. He received the Los Angeles Critics' Award for Outstanding Achievement in Writing (twice) and the Galileo Prize for illuminating scientific innovation.

In addition, he was awarded three commissions from The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation as well as commissions from the Metropolitan Opera Guild and the New York Shakespeare Festival.

A passionate educator, he was the former head of the Graduate Playwriting program at Carnegie-Mellon University and a participant with the Playwrights and Directors Unit of The Actors Studio.

Arthur was a proud Founding Member of Ensemble Studio Theatre in New York, where he lived with his wife Mariluz Giron who survives him. A funeral mass celebrating his life will take place: Saturday, February 19th 10:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Church, 213 West 82nd Street, New York, NY 10024 Call (212) 787-0634 for streaming details.

A memorial celebrating Arthur's contributions to the theater will be held in the spring.