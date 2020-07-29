Play-PerView Announces its Lineup For August - DUTCHMAN, THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Play-PerView has announced its upcoming lineup for August, which includes a virtual performance of Amiri Baraka's Dutchman, reuniting Dulé Hill, Jennifer Mudge, and Chris Myers.

Dutchman will stream Saturday, August 8 at 7pm EST.

In Amiri Baraka's revolutionary 1964 play Dutchman, a lascivious blonde tries every way she knows to manipulate and seduce a black youth in a New York City subway car, with devastating results.

In addition, The Elaborate Entrance Of Chad Deity will stream on Saturday, August 15 at 7:00pm EST.

The cast includes Usman Ally, Terence Archie, Desmin Borges, and Christian Litke.



In The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Macedonio "The Mace" Guerra is a middle rank wrestler who may have discovered his ticket to the big time: a charismatic, trash-talking Indian kid from Brooklyn whom he recruits as the perfect foil to the all-American champion, Chad Deity. But when their rivalry is used to exploit racial stereotypes in the name of ratings, all three men find themselves fighting for much more than the championship title.

These new productions join the previously announced RoosevElvis, streaming Saturday, August 1 at 5:00pm EST.

This production is directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre...)



In RoosevElvis, the spirits of Elvis Presley and Theodore Roosevelt, on a hallucinatory road trip from the Badlands to Graceland, battle over the soul of Ann-a painfully shy meat-processing plant worker-and what kind of man or woman Ann should become.

Learn more about all of the upcoming events at https://www.play-perview.com/events.html.

