Play-PerView Announces Programming Through August 1st, Featuring Gideon Glick, Michele Pawk and More

Having presented fifteen live-streamed events and raised over $40,000 in support of arts organizations and other charities across the country impacted by the COVID-19 virus, Play-PerView has announced programming and casting for upcoming events through August 1st.

On Saturday June 27th at 8:00pm EST, Play-PerView will present Brain Problems by Malcolm Barrett. Featuring author Barrett ("Timeless," "Preacher"), Michael Feldman ("Deadbeat"), Kim Hamilton ("Battle Creek"), Tina Huang ("Arrow"), Jason Ryan Lovett (Member, Reduced Shakespeare Company), Brit Manor ("Star Trek: Picard"), and Brandon Scott ("This Is Us," "Goliath"), this production will be directed by Bernardo Cubria. In Brain Problems, a cynical man, after being diagnosed with the titular condition, copes with his life-altering news by retreating into his imagination. This reading will benefit Ammunition Theatre Company.

On Saturday July 11th at 7:00pm EST, Play-PerView will present The Few, written and directed by Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale, Greater Clements, "Baskets"). Reuniting the entire original cast of the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater production, this live-streamed performance will feature Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Ocean's 8), Michael Laurence (Appropriate, "Damages"), and Tasha Lawrence (Pipeline, The Whale). Four years ago, Bryan abandoned his labor of love: a newspaper for truckers. Now he's returned-with no word of where he's been-and things have changed.

His former lover is filled with rage, his new coworker is filled with incessant adoration, and his paper is filled with personal ads. As he considers giving up for good, Bryan searches for what he couldn't find on the road: a way to keep faith in humanity. This reading will benefit Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.

Then, on Saturday July 18th at 8:00pm EST, Play-PerView will present the rescheduled live-streamed performance of 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist Heroes of The Fourth Turning by Will Arbery (Plano). Director Danya Taymor (Pass Over, Daddy) returns to direct the entire original Playwrights Horizons cast of the sold out, twice-extended production, featuring Jeb Kreager (Oslo), Julia McDermott, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Hollywood Arms), Zoë Winters (4000 Miles, Small Mouth Sounds), and John Zdrojeski ("Billions"). In Heroes of The Fourth Turning, it's nearing midnight in Wyoming, and four young conservatives have gathered at a backyard after-party. They've returned home to toast their mentor, Gina, who has been newly inducted as president of a tiny Catholic college. But as their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, it becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood. This reading will benefit Playwrights Horizons.

Following this, on Saturday July 25th at 5:00pm EST, Play-PerView will present Knife to the Heart by Stan Zimmerman ("The Golden Girls") and Christian McLaughlin ("Married... with Children") in a performance featuring Andrea Bowen ("Desperate Housewives"), Wendie Malick ("Hot in Cleveland"), Todd Sherry ("Parks & Rec"), and Josh Zuckerman ("90210"). Author Zimmerman will direct. In Knife to the Heart, Julie Ann and Marshall are expecting their first baby-with Marshall's mother Rhonda hovering over them and Julie Ann's fellow teacher Deacon providing moral support. Everything's going smoothly until Julie Ann accidentally learns just what exactly the bris Rhonda's planning involves, and all good will and politeness dissolve. This reading will benefit Save The Children's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Finally, on Saturday August 1st at 5:00pm EST, Play-PerView will present The TEAM's RoosevElvis featuring Libby King (The Laramie Project Cycle) and Kristen Sieh (The Band's Visit, "The Plot Against America") and directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812). In RoosevElvis, the spirits of Elvis Presley and Theodore Roosevelt, on a hallucinatory road trip from the Badlands to Graceland, battle over the soul of Ann-a painfully shy meat-processing plant worker-and what kind of man or woman Ann should become. This reading will benefit The TEAM and Emergency Release Fund.

Virtual tickets starting at just $5.00 are available at www.Play-PerView.com. For additional information on these and future events, visit www.Play-PerView.com or follow @Play_PerView on Twitter and @PlayPer_View on Instagram for updates, trivia, contests, and more!

