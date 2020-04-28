Placido Domingo Will Return to the Stage For the First Time Since Sexual Harassment Scandal
It has been announced that Placido Domingo will return to the stage for the first time since sexual harassment allegations were made against him last year.
Domingo will sing the title role in Simon Boccanegra at Wiener Staatsoper. The cast also features Günther Groissböck, Najmiddin Mavlyanov, and Hibla Gerzmava. Evelino Pidò conducts.
The production is scheduled to take place September 9-18, 2021.
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) retained an independent investigator to examine allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination made by AGMA members against Plácido Domingo. The investigation concluded that Mr. Domingo had, in fact, engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace. Many of the witnesses expressed fear of retaliation in the industry as their reason for not coming forward sooner.
