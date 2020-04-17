Physical Album for LOSING MY MIND: A SONDHEIM DISCO FEVER DREAM Released in Stores Today!
Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream, which was released digitally on Friday, March 20, 2020 is now in stores today! Friday, April 17, 2020. The
album is available at www.BroadwayRecords.com.
Imagine Stephen Sondheim's music and lyrics pumping through the magical haze of a discotheque. Adapted and expanded from a 2018 concert, this studio recording conceived and created by Joshua Hinck and Scott Wasserman places Sondheim's work into the popular music of the 1970's and 80's, fusing the master of musical theatre with various styles of disco.
Celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday with this unique and imaginative reinterpretation. Inspired by musical theatre/disco crossovers such as The Ethel Merman Disco Album and Gordon Grody's "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd," the 12-track album combines over forty of the master's songs and features the talents of Alison Luff (Waitress, Wicked), Blaine Krauss (Pose, Great Comet), Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), Brittnie Price (Postmodern Jukebox), Juwan Crawley (Aladdin), Deonté L. Warren (Aladdin), Joshua Hinck (Hail Oblivion), Aili Venho (50 Shades! The Musical), and Onyie Nwachukwu (Rent Natl Tour), as well as a special cameo from Chip Zien. The singers are backed by a thirteen-piece orchestra, and the album features liner notes by David Levy.
Track Listing:
1. Opening (Doors)
2. There are Giants Somewhere
3. Hello Pretty Lady/Lovely Moments By the Sea
4. Unworthy of Your Love
5. Our Time
6. No One Is Alone
7. The Miller's Son
8. Artists Are Bizarre...
9. Color and Light
10. It's Hot Up Here in this City on Fire
11. Losing My Mind
12. Megamix: Take Me to the World
