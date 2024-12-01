Photos/Video: WINTER WONDERETTES at Greater Boston Stage Company

The cast includes Lisa Kate Joyce as Missy, Pearl Scott as Cindy Lou, Sarah Morin as Betty Jean, and Talia Cutulle as Suzy.
Greater Boston Stage Company is currently presenting Winter Wonderettes, a celebration of 1960s holiday hits performed in four-part harmony. Written and created by Roger Bean, this festive musical revue will run through December 22, 2024. Check out exclusive photos from the production below!
Directed by Sara Coombs, Winter Wonderettes invites audiences to rock around the Christmas tree with timeless classics like “Santa Claus is Comin' to Town,” “Santa Baby,” “Winter Wonderland,” “What Are You Doing New Year's Eve,” and “O Tannenbaum.” Featuring show-stopping harmonies and an abundance of holiday cheer, this musical extravaganza is the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends.
The cast includes Lisa Kate Joyce as Missy, Pearl Scott as Cindy Lou, Sarah Morin as Betty Jean, and Talia Cutulle as Suzy.
The Production Team includes Sara Coombs (Director and Choreographer), Lea Peterson (Music Director), Rachel Rose Roberts (Scenic Designer), John Holmes (Lighting Designer), Kelly Baker (Costume Designer), John Stone (Sound Designer), Bryan Ward (Sound Operator), David Prescott (Properties Designer), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager), Meghan Ward* (Production Stage Manager), E.D. Fitzgerald (Production Assistant), and Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Consultant).
Photo Credit: Nile Scott Studios, Video Credit: Orpheum Video
