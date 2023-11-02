Photos/Video: First Look at HARMONY on Broadway

The first production photos and video highlights have bene released for the new musical Harmony by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, ahead of its opening night on Monday, November 13.

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony ®, Grammy ®, and Emmy® Award winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk® Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony® Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

The show stars Chip Zien; Sierra Boggess; Julie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey; Allison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick. They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, Rhonnirose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

The creative team for Harmony includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Linda Cho & Ricky Lurie (costume design), Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), Batwin + Robin Productions (media design), Tom Watson (wig & hair design), Jamibeth Margolis, CSA (casting), Sara Edwards (associate director/choreographer), John O’Neill (music director), Michael Aarons (music coordinator), Doug Walter (orchestrations) and Scott Taylor Rollison (production stage manager).

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervanes/Adam Riemer



Steven Telsey, Blake Roman, Danny Kornfeld, Chip Zien, Eric Peters, Sean Bell, Zal Owen



Chip Zien



Julie Benko and Sierra Boggess



Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen, Danny Kornfeld, Eric Peters, Sean Bell



Allison Semmes and cast