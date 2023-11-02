Photos/Video: First Look at HARMONY on Broadway

Harmony will open on November 13 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

The first production photos and video highlights have bene released for the new musical Harmony by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, ahead of its opening night on Monday, November 13. 

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony ®, Grammy ®, and Emmy® Award winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk® Award  Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony® Award  winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

The show stars Chip Zien; Sierra Boggess; Julie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven TelseyAllison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick. They join Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce LandryRhonnirose MantillaDaniel Z. MillerBenjamin H. MooreMatthew MuchaConstantine PappasKayleen SeidlKyla StoneBronwyn TarbotonKate WeslerStuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

The creative team for Harmony includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Linda Cho & Ricky Lurie (costume design), Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), Batwin + Robin Productions (media design), Tom Watson (wig & hair design), Jamibeth Margolis, CSA (casting), Sara Edwards (associate director/choreographer), John O’Neill (music director), Michael Aarons (music coordinator), Doug Walter (orchestrations) and Scott Taylor Rollison (production stage manager).

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervanes/Adam Riemer

Harmony
Steven Telsey, Blake Roman, Danny Kornfeld, Chip Zien, Eric Peters, Sean Bell, Zal Owen

Harmony
Chip Zien

Harmony
Julie Benko and Sierra Boggess

Harmony
Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen, Danny Kornfeld, Eric Peters, Sean Bell

Harmony
Allison Semmes and cast





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning Photo
Video: Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning

Watch Barry Manilow discuss composing Harmony on Broadway in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning!

2
Barry Manilows A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBC Photo
Barry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBC

With a Vegas-size backdrop and Manilow’s renowned 24-piece band, the evening will feature the best of his greatest hits, including “Copacabana,” “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs” and “Looks Like We Made It” along with several holiday favorites such as “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,” “Feliz Navidad” and “White Christmas.”

3
Character Breakdown: HARMONY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo
Character Breakdown: HARMONY Cast Unpacks Their Roles

In this video, watch as the cast of Harmony on Broadway unpacks their roles!

4
Video: HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Photo
Video: HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway

See footage from Harmony's first preview on Broadway!

