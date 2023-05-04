Photos: WICKED Star Brittney Johnson Debuts Her Nightclub Act At Birdland Jazz

On May 1, Birdland welcomed former Wicked star Brittney Johnson to their stage with her debut nightclub act, titled "Ripple Effect". See photos from inside the show below!

The evening was a musical homage to her past, present, and a sneak peek of what's to come. And speaking of what's to come, Brittney surprised the crowd with the announcement that she is expecting a baby!

Brittney Johnson is an accomplished Broadway actress who uses her platform to promote representation and equity. ​She is the first Black actress to play 'Glinda', the "Good Witch" role originated by Kristin Chenoweth, in Broadway's iconic and beloved musical, WICKED. Previously the standby for 'Glinda', Johnson took over the role full time on February 14, 2022.

​A prominent figure in the Broadway community, Johnson has additionally starred in productions including LES MISÉRABLES, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL, BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, SUNSET BOULEVARD, and KRISTIN CHENOWETH: FOR THE GIRLS. ​Off-stage, Johnson is a sought-after Life Coach and Performance Coach. She translates her experience in the industry into workshops, masterclasses, and speaking engagements to better prepare students and industry professionals for all the facets of life as a Performing Artist. ​

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey