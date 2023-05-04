Photos: WICKED Star Brittney Johnson Debuts Her Nightclub Act At Birdland Jazz

At the show, Brittney revealed that she is currently expecting a child! Go inside her performance below!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 4 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

On May 1, Birdland welcomed former Wicked star Brittney Johnson to their stage with her debut nightclub act, titled "Ripple Effect". See photos from inside the show below!

The evening was a musical homage to her past, present, and a sneak peek of what's to come. And speaking of what's to come, Brittney surprised the crowd with the announcement that she is expecting a baby!

Brittney Johnson is an accomplished Broadway actress who uses her platform to promote representation and equity. ​She is the first Black actress to play 'Glinda', the "Good Witch" role originated by Kristin Chenoweth, in Broadway's iconic and beloved musical, WICKED. Previously the standby for 'Glinda', Johnson took over the role full time on February 14, 2022.

​A prominent figure in the Broadway community, Johnson has additionally starred in productions including LES MISÉRABLES, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL, BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, SUNSET BOULEVARD, and KRISTIN CHENOWETH: FOR THE GIRLS. ​Off-stage, Johnson is a sought-after Life Coach and Performance Coach. She translates her experience in the industry into workshops, masterclasses, and speaking engagements to better prepare students and industry professionals for all the facets of life as a Performing Artist. ​

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Robert Jost, Tim Basom, Brittney Johnson, James Sampliner, Mark Leitz

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Gianni Valenti, Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
James Sampliner

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
James Sampliner, Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Abe Oksenberg, Junior Torres, Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Ra''ed Saade, Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson, Clifton Davis

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Ricky Payton, Brittney Johnson, Clifton Davis

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Brittney Johnson, Jenny DiNoia

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Jessica Vaughn, Tracey Diebold, Richard Parkinson, Brittney Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Noah Gear, Salene Hitchcock-Gear, Brittney Johnson, Richard Parkinson, Mathew Coombes

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Tracey Diebold, Mary Kay Yezerski-Bondoc, Brittney Johnson, Dash Kennedy Williams

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Dash Kennedy Williams, Brittney Johnson, Susanne Johnson, Mary Johnson

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month
Cindie Baker, Dash Kennedy Williams, Dorothy Pellino, Brittney Johnson, Evelyn Pellino, (front row) Susanne Johnson, Mary Johnson



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Photos: SWEENEY TODD Welcomes Rosie ODonnell, Ariana DeBose And More To Fleet Street! Photo
Photos: SWEENEY TODD Welcomes Rosie O'Donnell, Ariana DeBose And More To Fleet Street!

This week, the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd welcomed some celebrity guests to Fleet Street! Broadway superfan Rosie O’Donnell, Academy Award-nominee Billy Zane, Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose and guest Chloe Flower all attended Saturday's performances. Go backstage with photos of their meet and greet with Sweeney stars Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford!

PETER PAN GOES WRONG Takes Flight On BroadwayHD  Photo
PETER PAN GOES WRONG Takes Flight On BroadwayHD 

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theatre, has announced that the popular Goes Wrong series is now available to stream on their platform. In addition, viewers will be able to stream Peter Pan Goes Wrong – the hilarious show that inspired the hit play currently running on Broadway.

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hoves DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera

Get a sneak peek at Ivo van Hove's debut at the Met Opera with his production of Mozart's Don Giovanni, featuring Peter Mattei and an exceptional cast.

Review Roundup: OLIVER! Opens at City Center Encores! Photo
Review Roundup: OLIVER! Opens at City Center Encores!

Read the reviews for the New York City Center Encores! Production of Oliver!


More Hot Stories For You

This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/5/2023This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/5/2023
Video: Justin Guarini Channels Britney in Rehearsals for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIMEVideo: Justin Guarini Channels Britney in Rehearsals for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards Will Announce Winners Monday, May 8New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards Will Announce Winners Monday, May 8
Listen: Kerry Ellis Releases New Single 'Kings & Queens'Listen: Kerry Ellis Releases New Single 'Kings & Queens'

Videos

Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU