Photos: WICKED Star Brittney Johnson Debuts Her Nightclub Act At Birdland Jazz

At the show, Brittney revealed that she is currently expecting a child! Go inside her performance below!
On May 1, Birdland welcomed former Wicked star Brittney Johnson to their stage with her debut nightclub act, titled "Ripple Effect". See photos from inside the show below!
The evening was a musical homage to her past, present, and a sneak peek of what's to come. And speaking of what's to come, Brittney surprised the crowd with the announcement that she is expecting a baby!
Brittney Johnson is an accomplished Broadway actress who uses her platform to promote representation and equity. She is the first Black actress to play 'Glinda', the "Good Witch" role originated by Kristin Chenoweth, in Broadway's iconic and beloved musical, WICKED. Previously the standby for 'Glinda', Johnson took over the role full time on February 14, 2022.
A prominent figure in the Broadway community, Johnson has additionally starred in productions including LES MISÉRABLES, MOTOWN THE MUSICAL, BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, SUNSET BOULEVARD, and KRISTIN CHENOWETH: FOR THE GIRLS. Off-stage, Johnson is a sought-after Life Coach and Performance Coach. She translates her experience in the industry into workshops, masterclasses, and speaking engagements to better prepare students and industry professionals for all the facets of life as a Performing Artist.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Robert Jost, Tim Basom, Brittney Johnson, James Sampliner, Mark Leitz
Gianni Valenti, Brittney Johnson
James Sampliner, Brittney Johnson
Abe Oksenberg, Junior Torres, Brittney Johnson
Ra''ed Saade, Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson, Clifton Davis
Ricky Payton, Brittney Johnson, Clifton Davis
Brittney Johnson, Jenny DiNoia
Jessica Vaughn, Tracey Diebold, Richard Parkinson, Brittney Johnson
Noah Gear, Salene Hitchcock-Gear, Brittney Johnson, Richard Parkinson, Mathew Coombes
Tracey Diebold, Mary Kay Yezerski-Bondoc, Brittney Johnson, Dash Kennedy Williams
Dash Kennedy Williams, Brittney Johnson, Susanne Johnson, Mary Johnson
Cindie Baker, Dash Kennedy Williams, Dorothy Pellino, Brittney Johnson, Evelyn Pellino, (front row) Susanne Johnson, Mary Johnson