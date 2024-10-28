Photos: WE LIVE IN CAIRO Opening Night at New York Theatre Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next up at New York Theatre Workshop is We Live in Cairo, featuring a book, music & lyrics by Jonathan Larson Grant winners and NYTW Usual Suspects The Lazours, choreography and movement direction by Ann Yee, and direction by Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Taibi Magar. The cast of We Live in Cairo includes Ali Louis Bourzgui, Drew Elhamalawy, John El-Jor, Nadina Hassan, Michael Khalid Karadsheh, and Rotana Tarabzouni.



Inspired by the young Egyptians who took to the streets amidst the throes of the Arab Spring, We Live in Cairo follows six student activists using their street art, photography and song to overthrow a regime older than they are. Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater, this soaring new musical from Jonathan Larson Grant winners and NYTW Usual Suspects Daniel & Patrick Lazour journeys from the jubilation of the Tahrir Square protests through the aftermath of the years that followed. As escalating division and violence lead to a military crackdown, the young revolutionaries of Cairo must weigh the cost of how—or even whether—to keep their dreams of change alive. Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Taibi Magar directs.



The world premiere of We Live in Cairo was produced by the American Repertory Theater. We Live in Cairo was presented at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre’s Festival of New Musicals in 2016. We Live in Cairo was developed during a residency at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Music Theatre Conference in 2015. We Live in Cairo was developed, in part, at SPACE on Ryder Farm. This production was developed in part during a New York Theatre Workshop residency with the Theater Department at Dartmouth College, in collaboration with Dartmouth’s Hopkins Center for the Arts.

Photo Credit Jennifer Broski