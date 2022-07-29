Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rockettes
Photos & Video: See RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Winner Aquaria High Kick with the Rockettes

The appearance was a part of the RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World 2022 Tour.

Jul. 29, 2022  

Just last night, the Radio City Rockettes made a surprise appearance onstage at their home - Radio City Music Hall - to perform alongside renowned drag queen Aquaria during the "RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World 2022 Tour" show at the venue.

The Official RuPaul's Drag Race World Tour features an experiment gone wrong that has sent the audience spiraling through time with no way of returning to the present. Kameron Michaels, Rosé, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and all finalists from the 14th season of RuPaul's Drag Race took the audience on a journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of finding their way back to 2022.

The event was sold out and marked the second collaboration between Ru Paul's Drag Race and the Radio City Rockettes. In celebration of Pride this past June, queen DeJa Skye danced with The Rockettes on TikTok.

Check out footage fromthe big night below!

Photo Credit: Matt Ramirez/MSG Entertainment
Video Credit: MSG Entertainment

