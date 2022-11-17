Photos & Video: THE LION KING Composer Lebo M Honored by The Consulate General of South Africa

Click Here for More on THE LION KING

On Monday, November 14th, the Consulate General of South Africa honored The Lion King's South African composer, Lebo M. South African cast members of The Lion King surprised Lebo M with an impromptu performance.

The South African Consulate premiered a special exhibit celebrating The Lion King's 25th anniversary. The exhibit is open to the public, and runs through January 11th, 2023.