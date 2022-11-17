Photos & Video: THE LION KING Composer Lebo M Honored by The Consulate General of South Africa
The South African Consulate premiered a special exhibit celebrating The Lion King’s 25th anniversary. It runs through January 11th, 2023.
On Monday, November 14th, the Consulate General of South Africa honored The Lion King's South African composer, Lebo M. South African cast members of The Lion King surprised Lebo M with an impromptu performance.
See photos and video below!
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson
The Lion King Exhibit at the South African Consulat
Lebo M Joins the Surprise Performance by 'The Lion King' Cast Members and other South African Performers
Lebo M and Motumisi Tawana
Thomas Schumacher, Lebo M and Motumisi Tawana
Lebo M, The Lion King Cast Members and other South African Performers
