Photos: Vanessa Williams, Schele Williams, and More Honored at the WP Women of Achievement Awards

Last night, the WP Theater's Gala - The Women Of Achievement Awards honored Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams, award-winning director Schele Williams, and Tony Award-winning producer Mara Isaacs.

RenÃ©e Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Williams, AndrÃ© De Shields, Lachanze, Schele Williams, Mara Isaacs, Christiani Pitts and more joined the WP Theater team as they celebrated more than 40 years of extraordinary women in theater with special performances from the NYTW cast of Dreaming Zenzile (Somi Kakoma), WP's own Weightless (Lila Blue), and Williams' upcoming Broadway production of Aida (Christiani Pitts).

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Each year WP honors truly outstanding women who have taken risks, pushed limits, and broken ground in a wide variety of fields, celebrating their unique accomplishments at the Women of Achievement Awards. Since its inception, WP Theater's Women of Achievement Awards has paid homage to luminaries such as Gloria Steinem, Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing, Audra McDonald, Eve Ensler, Dame Judi Dench, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Redgrave, and Chita Rivera, to name just a few. The Women of Achievement Awards delivers an inspiring, entertaining, star-studded night that celebrates the accomplishments of vital women across many disciplines in New York and beyond.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski